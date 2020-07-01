New barber shop to open at popular gym

Live Fit Gym in Manningtree is opening a new barber shop, as owner Jack Cardy partners up with barber Nathan Lawrence. Picture: JACK CARDY Archant

A Manningtree gym is to open a new barbers shop - so people will be able to have a trim while getting trim.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nates Barbershop will open on Saturday, July 4 as a new service at Live Fit Gym, in Manningtree. Picture: JACK CARDY Nates Barbershop will open on Saturday, July 4 as a new service at Live Fit Gym, in Manningtree. Picture: JACK CARDY

Live Fit Gym opened last summer following a big renovation and has attracted many new members with fun classes, improved weights equipment and refreshments.

The latest addition to the hangar-sized building is Nates Barbershop, situated on the upstairs balcony with a view of the gym, which will be opening on Saturday, July 4.

MORE: Former World’s Strongest Woman from Suffolk to attempt new world record lift

This is Nathan Lawrence’s first solo venture after working in barbers shops in the area for many years.

The opportunity arose after a meeting of chance.

The 29-year-old impressed Live Fit owner Jack Cardy with his friendly attitude while cutting his hair - and now, the pair are business partners.

“People come to the gym take care of themselves,” Nathan said. “They’re there to get fit and healthy and they want to look well.

You may also want to watch:

“Jack and I had a conversation about whether or not it would work in the gym – he said how difficult it is starting up an independent business but that it is so gratifying in the long term.

“This is more of a social experience as you come for a hair cut and a chat. I’m friends with most of my clients and have their phone numbers – it is a real community.”

The website for Nates is live taking bookings and payments in advance to minimise the amount of contact with customers and is already fully booked for Saturday.

Owner Jack has taken the Manningtree gym from strength to strength over the last year, as he constantly searches for new ways to improve the experience for clients.

“It is a great opportunity for us,” he said.

“We have the space on the balcony and we thought about maybe a coffee shop or co-working space, but the barbers really complements the other services we offer.

“Manningtree is quite a small place so everyone knows each other, it is a real community and I knew Nates would work as the perfect fit.”

Customers for the barber shop will benefit from parking at the gym and the convenient location by the railway station.

MORE: ‘Bitter pill to swallow’ as gyms must remain closed