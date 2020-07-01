E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

New barber shop to open at popular gym

PUBLISHED: 16:01 01 July 2020

Live Fit Gym in Manningtree is opening a new barber shop, as owner Jack Cardy partners up with barber Nathan Lawrence. Picture: JACK CARDY

Live Fit Gym in Manningtree is opening a new barber shop, as owner Jack Cardy partners up with barber Nathan Lawrence. Picture: JACK CARDY

Archant

A Manningtree gym is to open a new barbers shop - so people will be able to have a trim while getting trim.

Nates Barbershop will open on Saturday, July 4 as a new service at Live Fit Gym, in Manningtree. Picture: JACK CARDYNates Barbershop will open on Saturday, July 4 as a new service at Live Fit Gym, in Manningtree. Picture: JACK CARDY

Live Fit Gym opened last summer following a big renovation and has attracted many new members with fun classes, improved weights equipment and refreshments.

The latest addition to the hangar-sized building is Nates Barbershop, situated on the upstairs balcony with a view of the gym, which will be opening on Saturday, July 4.

MORE: Former World’s Strongest Woman from Suffolk to attempt new world record lift

This is Nathan Lawrence’s first solo venture after working in barbers shops in the area for many years.

The opportunity arose after a meeting of chance.

The 29-year-old impressed Live Fit owner Jack Cardy with his friendly attitude while cutting his hair - and now, the pair are business partners.

“People come to the gym take care of themselves,” Nathan said. “They’re there to get fit and healthy and they want to look well.

You may also want to watch:

“Jack and I had a conversation about whether or not it would work in the gym – he said how difficult it is starting up an independent business but that it is so gratifying in the long term.

“This is more of a social experience as you come for a hair cut and a chat. I’m friends with most of my clients and have their phone numbers – it is a real community.”

The website for Nates is live taking bookings and payments in advance to minimise the amount of contact with customers and is already fully booked for Saturday.

Owner Jack has taken the Manningtree gym from strength to strength over the last year, as he constantly searches for new ways to improve the experience for clients.

“It is a great opportunity for us,” he said.

“We have the space on the balcony and we thought about maybe a coffee shop or co-working space, but the barbers really complements the other services we offer.

“Manningtree is quite a small place so everyone knows each other, it is a real community and I knew Nates would work as the perfect fit.”

Customers for the barber shop will benefit from parking at the gym and the convenient location by the railway station.

MORE: ‘Bitter pill to swallow’ as gyms must remain closed

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in 20s dies in motorbike crash

Suffolk police closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to the accident. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in 20s dies in motorbike crash

Suffolk police closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to the accident. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Parents voice anger as essential school bus service scrapped

Janine Edgar lives in Hadleigh with her son Jonty, who travels to Colchester Grammar School on the 971 bus service. Picture: JANINE EDGAR

New barber shop to open at popular gym

Live Fit Gym in Manningtree is opening a new barber shop, as owner Jack Cardy partners up with barber Nathan Lawrence. Picture: JACK CARDY

New drive-thru Burger King approved for Ipswich

Burger King will join Anglia Retail Park after planning permission was agreed by Ipswich Borough Council for a new drive-thru unit. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Colchester Zoo to open all buildings and play areas from July 4

Families can visit all the indoor animal enclosures from July 4 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN