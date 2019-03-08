E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Barclays reaffirms commitment to Suffolk town after rumours of bank closure

PUBLISHED: 11:02 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:02 30 September 2019

Barclays has confirmed its Leiston branch will not close Picture: SIMON PARKER

Barclays has confirmed that it has no current plans to close a bank in a Suffolk town after rumours began to circulate that it could be on the brink of closure.

Residents living in Leiston had become concerned that their town may be the latest in Suffolk to lose its last remaining bank.

Nearby Aldeburgh lost its final bank, also a Barclays, earlier this year with customers in the town now having to travel to Leiston for banking assistance or make use of online services instead.

Aldeburgh joined a list of other Suffolk towns including Halesworth, Bungay and Eye which have also lost all their final remaining banks in the past few years.

Despite the concerns, however, Barclays said that it was not closing the branch at this time.

A Barclays spokesman said: "Although we do review our branches on an ongoing basis, we can confirm that we have no current plans to close our Leiston branch."

