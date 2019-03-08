Bargain Buys to replace former Argos store

Sudbury will welcome a new Bargain Buys and The Pet Shop in July 2019. Picture: JIM WILLSHER JIM WILLSHER

A building in Sudbury which has stood empty for more than two years will become the new home of discount stores Bargain Buys and The Pet Hut.

Shoppers in North Street in Sudbury. Picture: PHIL MORLEY Shoppers in North Street in Sudbury. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Formerly an Argos shop, the store in North Street has been vacant since April 2017 and is now taking the shape of a popular discount store which will open on Thursday, July 4.

Bargain Buys, which is owned by Poundstretcher, sells a range of homeware, toiletries and food and drink all for lower prices.

Meanwhile the pet care section of the store, which is also owned by Poundstretcher and comes under the name 'The Pet Hut', provides everything you need for dogs, cats, birds and small pets.

The people of Sudbury have been responding well to the news of the store on Facebook, with many excited about the town's new arrival.

Michelle Chambers said: "Great, an empty shop filled, jobs created and cheap supplies. Yes it would be nice to have more quality or independent shops but we can keep on hoping. I know I prefer a filled shop to an empty one."

While Sarah Critcher added: "I'm really pleased about this! I don't drive and use crutches a lot of the time so getting up to Poundshop and Pets At Home is a pain. Hopefully this will also increase foot traffic up the top end of North Street."

Previously the shop stood empty for more than two years following the closure of Argos back in 2017.

The new discount store will celebrate its grand opening from 10am next Thursday, with a range of opening deals to entice the first customers through the doors.

The first five people in line will get a faux leather double bed worth £99.99 for just £14.99, the next 10 customers can grab a glass TV stand worth £49.99 for just £9.99.

After that the next 175 people can get a washable rug worth £6.99 for just £3.99.