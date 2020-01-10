Interest in warehouse high as 'real shortage' hits market

Builders are set to start work on a good-sized new warehouse on the western edge of Suffolk.

Planners gave the thumbs up in January for the 16,000sq ft building on Willie Snaith Road, Newmarket, which is being marketed to let or for sale by Barker Storey Matthews.

Director Ben Green, who is acting on behalf of the developer, said: "We are delighted that construction will commence imminently, with completion of the unit by the middle of this year (2020).

"Market conditions are favourable for this type of speculative development with the industrial property sector characterised by good demand and a low supply and a real shortage of high quality, well located units.

"Barker Storey Matthews' early marketing of the unit has already generated a number of enquiries."

The unit, which could be made into a trade counter, showroom, hi-tech and other hybrid warehouse, is in the town's main business district near Wickes, Travis Perkins, Ridgeons, Screwfix and Howdens Joinery.