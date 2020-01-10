E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Interest in warehouse high as 'real shortage' hits market

PUBLISHED: 08:00 13 January 2020

A CGI of warehousing planned for Plot 200 Willie Snaith Road, Newmarket Picture: BARKER STOREY MATTHEWS

A CGI of warehousing planned for Plot 200 Willie Snaith Road, Newmarket Picture: BARKER STOREY MATTHEWS

Barker Storey Matthews

Builders are set to start work on a good-sized new warehouse on the western edge of Suffolk.

Planners gave the thumbs up in January for the 16,000sq ft building on Willie Snaith Road, Newmarket, which is being marketed to let or for sale by Barker Storey Matthews.

Director Ben Green, who is acting on behalf of the developer, said: "We are delighted that construction will commence imminently, with completion of the unit by the middle of this year (2020).

"Market conditions are favourable for this type of speculative development with the industrial property sector characterised by good demand and a low supply and a real shortage of high quality, well located units.

"Barker Storey Matthews' early marketing of the unit has already generated a number of enquiries."

The unit, which could be made into a trade counter, showroom, hi-tech and other hybrid warehouse, is in the town's main business district near Wickes, Travis Perkins, Ridgeons, Screwfix and Howdens Joinery.

Dog owners warned after 'poisons' discovered on pavements

Police have discovered what are believed to be poisons on pavements in Barrow (stock photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Closing John Grose dealership site up for sale for £2m – will a supermarket swoop?

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

End in sight to problems on 'nightmare' school run

Work begins on the new car park at Carlton Colville Primary School in Lowestoft. Headteacher Mr Axon and Suffolk county councillor Melanie Vigo di Gallidoro, Pictures: Mick Howes

Members of the public 'box-in' car to thwart suspected thieves

The car was blocked from escaping by members of the public Picture: NSRAPT

North Stander: Cheer up Mr Lambert! Play like that every week, we'll storm this league

Lovin’ it: Alan Judge celebrates scoring Town's third. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

