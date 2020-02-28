Blow for town centre as store announces closure
PUBLISHED: 13:35 28 February 2020
Framlingham is set to suffer a loss to its high street as a stationery store announced its closure.
Barnes Rosher Office Solutions, in Market Hill, is closing on Saturday, February 29 after more than 40 years in the town.
The store is advertising for a closing down sale and slashed prices on stock - and thanked customers for their support over the years with a sign in the window.
A sign reads: "It has been a pleasure and privilege to trade in the town but, after more than 40 years, the time has come to close the shop on Saturday.
"We would like to say a heartfelt thanks to our many customers. Without your support we would not have survived for so long.
"We would also like to say a huge thank you to all of our staff that have given great service since the shop first opened.
"We know that they are going to miss you, and we suspect you are going to miss them."
Barnes Rosher retains another branch in St Johns Road in Saxmundham.
