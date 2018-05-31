E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Property firm pays millions for town retail park which is home to Pets at Home and Home Bargains

PUBLISHED: 16:57 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:08 03 February 2020

Haverhill Retail Park Picture: JULIAN CLAXTON/JLL

A property investor has snapped up Haverhill Retail Park in a multi-million pound deal.

Barsham Securities Ltd, a Beccles-based private property development and investment company, has bought the newly-developed 2.4 acre retail park, which is home to three tenants - Home Bargains, Pets at Home and Pure Gym.

Agent Arnold Keys, which sealed the deal on behalf of Barsham, said all 27,000sq ft of retail space was fully let.

"This is a well let modern scheme to a mixture of financially strong national operators in a prominent position in a strong market town," said Mark Mayhew of Arnolds Keys.

"With all of the units let on long leases, it represented a good investment opportunity and we are pleased to have secured the purchase on behalf of Barsham Securities, against significant competition."

Stuart Holmes, director at Barsham Securities, said they were "delighted" to have secured the high-profile site for their investment portfolio.

"The strong tenants, being the only retail park in Haverhill and situated in a prosperous and growing Suffolk town, made this is an investment opportunity we wanted to secure, and in line with our investment and portfolio strategy. We are very grateful to Mark and his team at Arnolds Keys for all their hard work in helping us secure the scheme."

The Asset Management department at Arnolds Keys has been retained by Barsham Securities to manage the retail park on its behalf.

Barsham, which was represented by Sally Chalinor of Ashtons Legal, also recently invested in an office development at Norwich Business Park.

