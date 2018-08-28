Sunshine and Showers

Media giant takes on five East Anglian radio stations

PUBLISHED: 11:48 05 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:54 05 February 2019

Radio Norwich is among the East Anglian stations acquired by Bauer Media Picture: GOOGLE

Radio Norwich is among the East Anglian stations acquired by Bauer Media Picture: GOOGLE

Archant

One of the UK’s largest media groups has revealed it will be taking over Celador Radio – which runs five stations across Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex.

Bauer Media, which also runs Absolute Radio, Kiss and Magic, announced today it has acquired Celador Radio, the company responsible for a significant proportion of the region’s local stations.

The media giant will now add North Norfolk Radio, Radio Norwich, The Beach, Town 102 and Dream 100 to its portfolio of more than 100 radio stations nationwide.

The stations span North Norfolk, Norwich, Lowestoft, Ipswich and Tendring.

Celador Radio also has licences in Thames Valley, Solent and the South West regions.

Paul Keenan, CEO of Bauer Media UK and European Radio, said: “The UK’s love of radio shows no signs of diminishing and we are investing to extend our reach and broaden our offer.

“Radio enjoyed record revenues last year and continues to exceed advertiser expectations, offering proven positive brand impact within an uncertain landscape.

“Bauer’s strong position on new listening platforms - with more than 60% of our listening now digital – will help secure the future of the acquired stations in the new audio world.

“Through this investment Bauer Media is demonstrating its fundamental belief in the UK, one of its key markets, which it is certain will continue to offer great opportunities for growth and economic success and in the continuing relevance of radio as a medium.“

