Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

BBC newsreader and Antiques Roadshow presenter Fiona Bruce awards Suffolk company for its adventurous spirit

PUBLISHED: 17:52 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:52 20 November 2018

The Go Ape team with Fiona Bruce

The Go Ape team with Fiona Bruce

Archant

From its ‘Go Bananas’ HQ in Bury St Edmunds, this forest advanture company now employs more than 1,000 people across the UK and the US.

Go Ape was voted the ‘Best Adventure Experience’ for a second consecutive year at the School Travel Awards.

Launched at Thetford Forest by ex-Army tank commander Tristram Mayhew and wife Rebecca, who was previously head of corporate fundraising for Marie Curie Cancer Care, Go Ape has since branched out from its ‘Banana HQ’ headquarters in Bury St Edmunds to 33 locations across the UK.

Organised by School Travel Organiser Magazine, the School Travel Awards recognise the best venues, attractions and companies for educational visits, in order that teachers can organise first class experiences when it comes to learning outside the classroom. The awards were presented at the Royal Garden Hotel in London and presented by BBC TV news anchor Fiona Bruce.

Georgina Cox, Schools Marketing Executive of Go Ape said: “We are honoured that educators have chosen to present the ‘Best Adventure Experience for Schools’ award to Go Ape, especially for a second consecutive year. Our award-winning school trips provide the perfect opportunity to step out of the classroom, re-connect with one another and develop essential life skills. We offer a learning experience to schools that the pupils and teachers will never forget! We see massive benefits in outdoor learning and encouraging children to turn ‘I can’t into I can’. Go Ape remain committed to providing rewarding opportunities and life long memories for young people in this country.”

In total 17 accolades were handed out at the ceremony which was attended by more than 300 teachers, educational visit coordinators and school travel experts. Other winners include KidZania, V&A museum in London, The Lion King and Disneyland Paris.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Suffolk company develops unique technology to defend our devices against cyber-attacks

17:53 Jessica Hill
Professor Klaus McDonald-Maier of Metrarc

A ground-breaking tech company that recently relocated from Cambridge to Suffolk has been working with University of Essex researchers on technology designed to make our online data safer.

BBC newsreader and Antiques Roadshow presenter Fiona Bruce awards Suffolk company for its adventurous spirit

17:52 Jessica Hill
The Go Ape team with Fiona Bruce

From its ‘Go Bananas’ HQ in Bury St Edmunds, this forest advanture company now employs more than 1,000 people across the UK and the US.

What do you think are the 100 most successful businesses in Essex?

10:34 Jessica Hill
Drone footage over Mersea Island in Essex. Picture by Ed Taylor

Here is a chart of the top 100 companies in the county. Find out which sectors have fared best and worst.

Rowing, swimming, hiking and a lot more at Essex leisure centres.

16:56 David Vincent
Children in Need fundaising at Clacton Leisure Centre. Picture: TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCIL

Staff at Tendring District Council-run leisure centres have rowed, swum and hiked hundreds of miles in aid of Children in Need, with more than £2,700 raised.

Wage rises could be on the way for more than 300 staff

15:53 David Vincent
Councillor Mark Cory, leader of Colchester Borough Council.

Colchester Council employees look set to benefit from a rise in the Living Wage, after the Living Wage Foundation recommended an increase on November 5, 2018.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

EastEnders actor praises firemen for ‘fantastic’ job in saving historic cottage

Firefighters managed to save the cottage in Wickhambrook Picture:MARIAM GHAEMI

Cash from town centre car parking falls by £400,000 in a year

St Edmundsbury Borough Council is getting less money from its car parks in Bury St Edmunds town centre. Pictured is the Arc surface car park Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Video Injured woman, 79, kept warm by ‘hero dog’ while waiting hours for ambulance

Bowsa the heroic dog Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Poll ‘I have to look after myself’ – Knudsen says he’s ready to talk to other clubs in January

Ipswich Town signed Jonas Knudsen from Danish side Esbjerg for £300k in 2015. Photo: Steve Waller

‘We know exactly where we want to go’ - Lambert sure of recruitment plans after Evans meeting

Paul Lambert has spoken of his plans for the January transfer window. Photo: Steve Waller

Opinion Andy’s Angles: Captain Chalobah, Andre’s display and Downes’ debut - observations as England U20s beat Germany

Trevoh Chalobah applauds the fans after the U20 game against Germany at Colchester Picture Pagepix

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide