BBC newsreader and Antiques Roadshow presenter Fiona Bruce awards Suffolk company for its adventurous spirit

The Go Ape team with Fiona Bruce Archant

From its ‘Go Bananas’ HQ in Bury St Edmunds, this forest advanture company now employs more than 1,000 people across the UK and the US.

Go Ape was voted the ‘Best Adventure Experience’ for a second consecutive year at the School Travel Awards.

Launched at Thetford Forest by ex-Army tank commander Tristram Mayhew and wife Rebecca, who was previously head of corporate fundraising for Marie Curie Cancer Care, Go Ape has since branched out from its ‘Banana HQ’ headquarters in Bury St Edmunds to 33 locations across the UK.

Organised by School Travel Organiser Magazine, the School Travel Awards recognise the best venues, attractions and companies for educational visits, in order that teachers can organise first class experiences when it comes to learning outside the classroom. The awards were presented at the Royal Garden Hotel in London and presented by BBC TV news anchor Fiona Bruce.

Georgina Cox, Schools Marketing Executive of Go Ape said: “We are honoured that educators have chosen to present the ‘Best Adventure Experience for Schools’ award to Go Ape, especially for a second consecutive year. Our award-winning school trips provide the perfect opportunity to step out of the classroom, re-connect with one another and develop essential life skills. We offer a learning experience to schools that the pupils and teachers will never forget! We see massive benefits in outdoor learning and encouraging children to turn ‘I can’t into I can’. Go Ape remain committed to providing rewarding opportunities and life long memories for young people in this country.”

In total 17 accolades were handed out at the ceremony which was attended by more than 300 teachers, educational visit coordinators and school travel experts. Other winners include KidZania, V&A museum in London, The Lion King and Disneyland Paris.