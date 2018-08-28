Sunshine and Showers

See inside a unique Suffolk home

PUBLISHED: 15:08 02 February 2019

Beach House, Shingle Street Picture: THE MODERN HOUSE

Beach House, Shingle Street Picture: THE MODERN HOUSE

© Copyright The Modern House 2018

At Shingle Street, on the Suffolk coast, is a beach house designed by modernist architect John Penn, for his own use.

Shingle Street on the Suffolk coast is a sparse community, about 10 miles from Woodbridge.

Some wartime fortifications remain, along with rumours of a wartime tragedy that struck the area. There are various theories of death and disaster in local folklore.

And it was in this secluded location that modernist architect John Penn built his Beach House, in 1970, for his own use.

The 1970s home has views to the sea, and is now on the market with The Modern House, with a guide price of £900,000.

John Penn (1921-2007), was an architect who was inspired by his travels, including the USA.

He designed a number of Californian inspired `temples’ across Suffolk in the 1960s and 1970s.

The Beach House is built of brick and timber, with lots of full-length windows providing light, and views.

The landward side of the house provides three bedrooms, two shower rooms and a laundry.

On the seaward side there is a spacious, open plan living area which includes a living room, a library, dining room and work areas.

There is a fully modernised kitchen, which also has sea views.

There is also underfloor heating.

There are doors out to a raised deck, and a step to the beach. There is also a garden room/bedroom, with an en suite bathroom, and a car port.

