Burger King reopens on A14 - and satisfies cravings for the Whopper

Burger King at Beacon Hill Services has reopened Picture: JACOB KING/PA PA Archive/PA Images

A reopened Burger King is helping people satisfy their lockdown fast food cravings.

Burger King at Beacon Hill Services, between Ipswich and Needham Market, has reopened. Pictured: A locked down Burger King in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Burger King at Beacon Hill Services, between Ipswich and Needham Market, has reopened. Pictured: A locked down Burger King in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Burger King at Beacon Hill services - at the A14/A140 interchange near Needham Market - reopened this week with social distancing measures in place.

Site manager Shannon Jarrold said business was taking a while to pick up but the store was selling more Whopper burgers than normal.

She said: “We’re getting a lot of people saying they’ve really craved a Whopper – because that’s what we’re known for.

“They’re definitely picking them more than normal. Some people have been coming in saying ‘I’ve really needed one of these’.”

There are only three staff currently working at the restaurant to ensure they can stay two metres apart.

The restaurant has also installed sneeze guards at the tills and signs reminding people to keep two metres apart, in order to stop the spread of the virus.

It is operating under reduced opening hours of 11.30am to 8pm, seven days a week.

The services also includes a Travelodge, a petrol station and a Greggs.

