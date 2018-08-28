Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

`He that hath no beard is less than a man’ - Shakespeare.

PUBLISHED: 12:01 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:01 19 November 2018

The boys at Francesco Hair Salon, in St Matthews Street are planning a beard night - a special Movember fundraising event onThursday November 22, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Carlo Capasso, Fabio De Lellis, Franco De Lellis, Ciro De Lellis and Giovannie De Lellis

The boys at Francesco Hair Salon, in St Matthews Street are planning a beard night - a special Movember fundraising event onThursday November 22, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Carlo Capasso, Fabio De Lellis, Franco De Lellis, Ciro De Lellis and Giovannie De Lellis

Archant

It’s Movember; when men grow beards and moustaches, as part of fundraising to tackle men’s health issues, including prostate and testicular cancer.

This year, the guys at Francesco Hair Salon are hosting a special fun and fundraising event, with a beard theme, on Thursday evening November 22, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

Giovanni De Lellis said: “We have supported Movember for a number of years, but this year the guys didn’t fancy growing moustaches.

“We decided it was still a good idea to promote the cause, and raise a bit for men’s charities.

“These are important issues and it is also about raising awareness.

“The Movember Foundation does brilliant work, helps raising vital funds for testicular cancer, prostate cancer, mental health and suicide prevention.

“It is a casual evening with free beard trims, we are just asking for a donation to the Movember Foundation.”

Also on the night is the book launch for 50 Finest Beards, by locally Uplands Media, featuring caricatures of beard-wearers from Roy Keane to Father Christmas.

Beards are very much vogue at the moment.

As Shakespeare said: “He that hath no beard is less than a man.’

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Construction is underway on a new Aldi

9 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Artist impression of the Aldi opening soon in Newmarket. Picture: Aldi

The German budget supermarket chain is moving into a town still reeling from the loss of its M&S and Asda.

New report on Essex’s top 100 leading companies reveals Brexit hasn’t hampered growth yet

11:11 Jessica Hill
Colchester High Street in Essex. Picture: Jessica Hill

‘There is a tendency to talk Essex down - London looks down on our ability to prosper. But we should be hugely proud of our county.’ That’s the message from Adam Jones, a partner at Birketts law firm and one of the masterminds behind a new report showing profits at Essex’s top 100 firms have shot up by 17% in the last year.

Mounting opposition against bid for substation at beauty spot

05:30 Andrew Hirst
Members of the Save Our Sandlings group, pictured at the Broom Covert AONB site Picture: PETER CHADWICK

Energy bosses are facing growing pressure to rethink plans for a substation in a Suffolk beauty spot – after the site’s owner raised a “technical objection” to its use.

`He that hath no beard is less than a man’ - Shakespeare.

30 minutes ago David Vincent
The boys at Francesco Hair Salon, in St Matthews Street are planning a beard night - a special Movember fundraising event onThursday November 22, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Carlo Capasso, Fabio De Lellis, Franco De Lellis, Ciro De Lellis and Giovannie De Lellis

It’s Movember; when men grow beards and moustaches, as part of fundraising to tackle men’s health issues, including prostate and testicular cancer.

Essex housebuilder reports soaring profits

09:05 Jessica Hill
Bob Weston, chief executive of Weston Group. Picture: Weston Group

One of Essex’s largest companies is forecast to double in size over the next five years.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

‘Dangerous and can kill’ - Police find evidence of drug taking beside Suffolk village hall

Laughing gas canisters found by Great Blakenham village hall Picture: HADLEIGH POLICE

Traffic delays after lorry crash on A14

The crash happened at Woolpit, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Updated Driver suffers serious injuries in collision with digger

The crash happened near to the Walnut Tree Pub in Worlington Picture: GOOGLE

Housing crisis: How the high cost of housing is forcing families out of villages

Sarah Beales has spoken of the difficulties of moving up the housing ladder in Suffolk, She is pictured with her sons Arthur (left) and Franklin (right) Picture: SARAH BEALES

EastEnders actor praises firemen for ‘fantastic’ job in saving historic cottage

Firefighters managed to save the cottage in Wickhambrook Picture:MARIAM GHAEMI

Village defeats major house-builder in row over future development

Debenham's neighbourhood plan has won approval Picture: SIMON PARKER

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide