`He that hath no beard is less than a man’ - Shakespeare.

The boys at Francesco Hair Salon, in St Matthews Street are planning a beard night - a special Movember fundraising event onThursday November 22, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Carlo Capasso, Fabio De Lellis, Franco De Lellis, Ciro De Lellis and Giovannie De Lellis Archant

It’s Movember; when men grow beards and moustaches, as part of fundraising to tackle men’s health issues, including prostate and testicular cancer.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This year, the guys at Francesco Hair Salon are hosting a special fun and fundraising event, with a beard theme, on Thursday evening November 22, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

Giovanni De Lellis said: “We have supported Movember for a number of years, but this year the guys didn’t fancy growing moustaches.

“We decided it was still a good idea to promote the cause, and raise a bit for men’s charities.

“These are important issues and it is also about raising awareness.

“The Movember Foundation does brilliant work, helps raising vital funds for testicular cancer, prostate cancer, mental health and suicide prevention.

“It is a casual evening with free beard trims, we are just asking for a donation to the Movember Foundation.”

Also on the night is the book launch for 50 Finest Beards, by locally Uplands Media, featuring caricatures of beard-wearers from Roy Keane to Father Christmas.

Beards are very much vogue at the moment.

As Shakespeare said: “He that hath no beard is less than a man.’