East Anglian financial advisers snap up employee benefits arm

PUBLISHED: 14:58 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:58 24 July 2020

Dettingen House, the home of Beckett Financial Services Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

A financial management firm is going for growth after acquiring an employee benefits division to bolster its services.

Beckett Financial Services, which is based in Bury St Edmunds, has scooped up the Employee Benefits division of NW Brown of Norwich. Becketts is one of the largest privately-owned advisers in the eastern region with 73 staff operating from four offices.

Eight staff from NW Brown will join the Becketts Employee Benefits team to provide advice to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) on a range of financial matters including workplace pension schemes, private medical insurance and flexible benefits.

Andy Cousins, who leads the Employee Benefits team at Becketts, welcomed the expansion.

“Our strong balance sheet and extremely well qualified employee benefits team mean we are well positioned to deliver valued, proactive advice to our clients. It also gives us the opportunity to support new clients at a time when caring for employees has never been more important,” he said.

Andrew Curran, chief financial officer at Brown Shipley, the former owner of NW Brown’s Employee Benefits division, said: “Becketts was the obvious choice to take over NW Brown’s Employee Benefits division because we know our clients will receive high quality service, and our employees will be given every opportunity to thrive under their leadership.

“We were impressed by the strength of their offering and quality of their team. We wish them every success.”

