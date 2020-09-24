Financial firm’s delight at opening of new East Anglian office

Andy Cousins, Peter Gray and George Hinds of Becket Investment Management Group Picture: PHILLIP JAMES Phillip James

A growing financial advice firm has opened its fourth office as it continues its expansion.

Bury St Edmunds-based Beckett Investment Management Group – which has offices in Ipswich and Leicester – has launched a new office in Norwich.

Andy Cousins – who is promoted to director of employee benefits – said while it was a challenging time for many firms across the East of England, they were “delighted” to announce the new office in St Andrews Business Park.

“We’re excited to be working with businesses across Norwich, Norfolk and the rest of the UK,” he said. “Our purpose is to personally know our clients. We are passionate about playing a valued role in the communities we serve and this is coupled with our responsibility to deliver trusted advice, support and influence.”

The company has also promoted senior private client consultant Peter Gray – who has been with the company since 2013 – to associate director. Peter has more than 20 years of experience in financial services. George Hinds also joins Becketts as a new PC consultant.

Managing director Ian White the company was working with “more firms than ever” across the region. “That is why we are delighted to be working here in Norwich and look forward to welcoming existing and new clients to the Becketts community.”

Beckett has already acquired the Employee Benefits division of NW Brown based in Norwich, and is now one of the largest privately-owned advisers in the eastern region with 73 staff operating from its four offices.

Eight staff from NW Brown will join the Becketts Employee Benefits team to provide advice to small and medium-sized enterprises on areas such as workplace pension schemes, group risk, private medical insurance and flexible benefits.

Beckett Financial Services is part of Beckett Investment Management Group which also provides wealth management and independent financial advice to private clients.

It manages around £0.5bn of client funds.