Could you be a Master Composter?

Volunteers are being sought to learn the art of composting this spring before going out and sharing their new-found knowledge with members of the public.

More than a third of the contents of the average household bin can be composted at home Picture: Thinkstock More than a third of the contents of the average household bin can be composted at home Picture: Thinkstock

Suffolk County Council’s Waste Partnership is looking for green enthusiasts to take a two-day course and train to become Master Composters with the next course due to take place in Stowmarket at the end of April.

Following the training the composting ambassadors will be asked to commit a minimum of 30 hours to the scheme – promoting the composting message through talks to local organisations, visits to schools, writing articles and running information stalls at public events.

Composting resources and ongoing support will also be provided throughout the volunteers’ involvement. No experience is required to join the scheme – all that is needed is an interest in composting and a desire to support your local community.

Suffolk Waste Partnership manager, Rob Cole, said: “More than a third of the contents of the average household bin can be composted at home. It’s environmentally the best way of dealing with this waste and better for our pockets.

“As well as creating great free soil-improver for the garden, home composting helps towards achieving the partnership’s recycling aims and divert as much waste from disposal as possible.

“Suffolk Master Composter volunteers have a very important role to play in promoting the many benefits of home composting to the people of Suffolk and supporting those who are already trying it.”

When is the next course?

The next free two-day Suffolk Master Composter foundation course is on Friday 26 and Saturday 27 April 2019 at Stowmarket Community Centre, Hillside, Stowmarket, IP14 2BD from 9.30am – 4.30pm. Volunteers must be available to attend both dates.

To book your place on the course, contact Craig Renton, waste advisor on 01473 264795 or email: mastercomposters@suffolk.gov.uk

More information on the Suffolk Master Composter scheme and the training course is available at: www.suffolkrecycling.org.uk/