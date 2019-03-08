Many bee species extinct or under threat in east of England, report says

Bumblebee collecting necture from a buddleia

Many species of bees are on the brink of extinction in parts of the UK with some species already lost, a major new report has found.

A red tailed bumblebee on Phacelia at Dingley Dell pig farm near Woodbridge

Climate change, habitat loss, pollution and disease are threatening the pollinators, which were studied at research at centres in the east of England including East Anglia.

The report, published by WWF and Buglife, analysed data recorded for 228 species of bees. It found that 17 species were regionally extinct - including the Great Yellow Bumblebee, the Potter Flower Bee and the Cliff Mason Bee - with 25 types threatened and another 31 of conservation concern.

Important for agriculture

Bumble bee collecting nectar from daffodil in Suffolk

An important region for agriculture, the research centres were in Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire - all home to nationally and internationally significant pollinating populations.

The report recommends a number of conservation actions to help stabilise populations of bees and reverse declines. These include ensuring that coastal management plans protect coastal habitats and promote the management of sea walls; safeguarding wildlife-rich brownfield sites and promoting beneficial management; and identifying opportunities to connect disjointed habitat fragments.

Nature-depleted

Chief executive at WWF, Tanya Steele, said: "The UK is one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world and the fact that our precious pollinators are in peril is a sad illustration of the dramatic decline in wildlife we're seeing all around us.

Honey bee

"We desperately need targeted action if we're going to bring under-pressure wildlife back from the brink.

The report also suggests local authorities can work with local communities in urban areas to restore and create new habitats for bees.

A Defra spokesman said: "We are working hard to support our bees and other pollinators - as these species are essential for pollinating crops and in turn human survival. Through our 25 Year Environment Plan, we have already committed to developing a Nature Recovery Network to protect and restore wildlife."

This latest report comes in the wake of a UN-backed study which revealed an alarming loss of biodiversity across the world.