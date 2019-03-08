Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Remote Suffolk estate struggling with broadband coverage digs deep to achieve top speeds

PUBLISHED: 15:26 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:26 11 June 2019

Benacre Estate manager Edward Vere Nicoll Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Benacre Estate manager Edward Vere Nicoll Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A Suffolk coastal estate is aiming to achieve some of the fastest broadband speeds in the UK.

Openreach's Kevin Murphy talking Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey through the fibre build Picture: IAN BILLINGHURSTOpenreach's Kevin Murphy talking Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey through the fibre build Picture: IAN BILLINGHURST

Landowner Edward Vere Nicoll of Benacre Estate, between Southwold and Lowestoft, is working with a county partnership and Openreach to install fibre broadband.

Last year, the team at Benacre realised they could substantially reduce the overall cost of installation - and speed up the process - by digging their own network trenches.

MORE - Not-for-profit project brings hyperfast broadband to rural East Anglia

They worked closely with the Better Broadband for Suffolk partnership, which is a partnership between Suffolk County Council, Openreach, Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (NALEP) and local councils, to provide access to some of the fastest broadband speeds in the UK, with download speeds of around 330 Mbps (megabites per second).

You may also want to watch:

Mr Vere Nicoll explained that the estate was struggling to rent out some of its property because of its broadband speeds.

"The first question that most people asked was about the broadband speed. At that time, we didn't have fibre and it was proving to be a major obstacle. I got in touch with Openreach to find out more and we quickly identified three self-dig opportunities at Benacre, around 5km in total, which would make a huge difference.

The estate worked closely with farmers to get the infrastructure in palce, including pulling armoured cable through underground ducting.

"With these modern machines capable of creating a trench just a couple of feet wide, we're able to go down to a sufficient depth around the edge of fields to make sure it's out of harms way and not accidentally damaged in the future," he said. "It's fantastic that we've been able to bring some of the fastest broadband speeds available to this remote part of Suffolk. We used to get low single figure download speeds, but now we're comfortably over 300 Mbps. Faster broadband is critical to the long-term prosperity of rural communities, with an ever-increasing reliance of broadband for home and work use. Self-dig is a great option for those in a position to do so."

Benacre Estate has put itself on the superfast broadband network Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNBenacre Estate has put itself on the superfast broadband network Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey, who is also environment minister, went to see the work in progress. She hopes other farmers and landowners will follow suit. "Connectivity is vital for communities in my constituency and I know it can be a challenge rolling out new infrastructure in rural locations," she said.

Most Read

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

Most Read

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Fatal crash victim named as Ipswich teenager

The crash happened on the A1071 at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

Everything you need to know about the Ipswich Jazz Festival 2019

Polly Gibbons who will be one of the headline acts at the Ipswich Jazz Festival 2019 Photo: Bruce Bizenz

Mum hosts drag queen show to thank doctors who brought her son back to life

Nicola Carpenter and her son Alec who was diagnosed with the rare form of cancer. Picture: NICOLA CARPENTER

Suffolk road worries as Kier sees share price fall after profit warnings

Kier runs Suffolk Highways for the county council. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists