Housebuilder’s delight as buyers still keen to move after lockdown

PUBLISHED: 04:03 17 July 2020

Bennett Homes managing director Edward Parker, who is delighted at the pick-up in interest post-lockdown Picture: KEITH MINDHAM

Bennett Homes managing director Edward Parker, who is delighted at the pick-up in interest post-lockdown Picture: KEITH MINDHAM

Keith Mindham

A regional housebuilder says it has re-started construction on most of its sites across Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex following lockdown.

Edward Parke, managing director of Bennett Homes, based at Nowton, near Bury St Edmunds, said he was “delighted” at the number of keen buyers who had emerged in the wake of the crisis.

We have been delighted by the number of buyers who have come back after the lockdown and also new customers who are now keen to move,” he said.

“The government’s stamp duty holiday will undoubtedly help recovery over the coming months and is a welcome help to buyers.”

There were “high” levels of interest at existing developments and also new ones launching in the summer – St Edmund’s Park in Hunstanton and The Hollies at Wereham, he said.

The developer is re-opening its showrooms and sales offices following three months in lockdown.

