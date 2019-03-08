Sunny

East Anglia Future 50

Fred. Olsen named Best Ocean Cruise Line

PUBLISHED: 11:48 29 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:48 29 June 2019

Ellie Fulcher, Group Sales & Affinity Manager at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines (centre), receives the award for �Best Ocean Cruise Line� from Dame Esther Rantzen (second from right), Debbie Marshall � Managing Director of Silver Travel Advisor (second from left) and Neil Hardy of Shearings (far right), at the Silver Travel Awards 2019� at BAFTA, London on June 26 with Captain Jack Sparrow. Picture: STEVE DUNLOP

Ellie Fulcher, Group Sales & Affinity Manager at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines (centre), receives the award for �Best Ocean Cruise Line� from Dame Esther Rantzen (second from right), Debbie Marshall � Managing Director of Silver Travel Advisor (second from left) and Neil Hardy of Shearings (far right), at the Silver Travel Awards 2019� at BAFTA, London on June 26 with Captain Jack Sparrow. Picture: STEVE DUNLOP

Fred. Olsen has been named Best Ocean Cruise Line in the Silver Travel Awards 2019 - for a record fourth consecutive year.

The awards are run annually by Silver Travel Advisor, an independent travel reviews, information and advice website for mature travellers aged 50 and above.

This year's Silver Travel Awards 2019 were held at the home of British film and TV-making, BAFTA, in London and hosted by TV legend Dame Esther Rantzen.

More than 140,000 votes were cast by the public in a total of 21 categories overall.

Ellie Fulcher, group sales and affinity manager at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: "Congratulations to our partners Silver Travel Advisor for another amazing awards, and we would like to thank all those who took the time to vote for us, and our loyal travel agents who continue to recommend our cruises to their customers.

"It means such a lot to all the team at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines - both at our head office and across our fleet - to be recognised in this significant way.

"The 50+ cruise market is a growing sector, and we are working extremely hard across all the areas of our business to ensure that we continue to deliver the kind of product and offer that our 'silver travellers' expect from us, whether it be more exotic itineraries, immersive enrichment programmes, more authentic experiences, or exceptional, award-winning cuisine."

