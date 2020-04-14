Customers left frustrated by holiday let company’s cancellations

Holidaymakers who planned to visit Suffolk this spring fear their trips may never happen despite offers of holiday vouchers to use any time until the end of 2021.

Best of Suffolk holiday let agents manage bookings for around 400 properties in the county.

Last month, the company cancelled all of its bookings until June 4 as a result of the coronavirus.

Customers were initially offered the opportunity to move their holidays until the end of the year and Best of Suffolk have now confirmed that following extensive negotiations they will be offering credit vouchers for holidays taken any time before the end of 2021.

However, the move has angered some holidaymakers who say it’s impossible to know when it will be safe to travel again and would rather have a refund.

Sara Bishop, from Ewloe in North Wales, was due to be staying in Rougham in May for her son’s wedding, which has now been postponed.

“We had booked it for a wedding so we cannot re-book,” said Mrs Bishop.

“The cottage cost £882. It’s not a small amount.

“I appreciate that they have had to cancel. I don’t have a problem with that.

“As of this point I’ve heard nothing more.”

Meanwhile. Amanda Read from Tunbridge Wells was due to travel to Reydon on March 23.

“There was lots in the press about the coronavirus,” said Mrs Read.

“I rang them up and said I was not sure about coming and that I was travelling with an elderly relative.”

Mrs Read’s holiday was moved to a later date and has now been cancelled completely.

She says she will not be accepting a credit voucher and says she will be pursuing the company for a refund.

“People are up in arms,” said Mrs Read.

“I will keep going on to keep the pressure up and put it out there.

“There is too much uncertainty for next year. The only thing I will be looking for is a full refund.”

What have Best of Suffolk said?

A Best of Suffolk spokesman said: “We don’t want anyone to lose out from this and most importantly we are working extremely hard to ensure our guests can enjoy their break at a safer time in Suffolk, at a time which suits them in the next year and a half.

“We do understand that not everyone is in a position to decide their future plans right now, so we have been contacting every one of our property owners to seek agreement to offer their guests a full credit voucher, valid up to the end of next year, 2021.

“This is a huge job, affecting many hundreds of bookings, and so we’re asking guests to please bear with us as it involves discussions with every one of our 400-plus property owners. Our team is working incredibly hard from their own homes to put these arrangements in place, and they should be available to the vast majority of affected guests this coming week.

“Along with everyone else, we reacted to this as soon as we could and followed Government advice throughout. It’s an unprecedented time, with things changing very quickly and as soon as we realised how serious this was, we acted swiftly and decisively to protect local communities by emptying all of our properties, save for those housing key workers.”