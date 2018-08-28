Working with war veterans

Gold for Essex-based Big Wave PR in the 2018 CIPR Pride Awards. Founder and managing director Hilary Collins receives the award. Picture: BIG WAVE PR Archant

Essex-based PR agency, Big Wave PR, has won two gold CIPR PRide Awards (Anglia, Thames and Chiltern) for its campaigns with the Royal British Legion’s travel arm, Remembrance Travel.

The multi award-winning consultancy won gold for the Best Consumer category for their work in promoting LIBOR-funded tours for veterans of WWII and a gold for Best Event for a mammoth rugby-fundraiser for veterans of Monte Cassino, which pitched amateur players against professionals at the Honourable Artillery Club in London.

This is the fourth year in a row Big Wave PR has walked off with the Best Consumer Campaign title and the second year in a row they’ve picked up the Best Event award.

Managing director Hilary Collins said: “We’re thrilled to have won gold. We’re also over the moon to pick up the Best Consumer Campaign for an amazing four years in a row. And, we’ve also now won the Best Event category two years in a row. Thanks to these astonishing back-to-back award wins it helps us prove our outstanding levels of service, creativity and innovation to our clients.”

The winners of the CIPR PRide 2018 Awards were announced at a gala awards event at The Guildhall, Cambridge and was attended by 160 PR professionals on November 15, 2018.