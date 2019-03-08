E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLISHED: 13:59 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:59 31 October 2019

Birketts CEO Jonathan Agar has been named as a non-executive director of Hopkins Homes. Photo: Hopkins Homes.

Birketts CEO Jonathan Agar has been named as a non-executive director of Hopkins Homes. Photo: Hopkins Homes.

Archant

The head of one of the region's biggest law firms has been named as a non-executive director at Hopkins Homes.

CEO Jonathan Agar Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNCEO Jonathan Agar Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Jonathan Agar of Birketts has joined the award-winning housebuilding company to provide advice and expertise to support the expanding firm.

"I am delighted that Jonathan has agreed to join the Hopkins board", said executive chairman James Hopkins.

MORE: How Ipswich estate agent has used local knowledge to fight the corporates for 30 years

"I have worked with him on a number of projects over the last six years and greatly value his wisdom and advice. Jonathan is one of the region's most experienced businessmen with invaluable knowledge of leading companies through phases of accelerated growth.

Birketts, Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENTBirketts, Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

"Hopkins Homes has grown significantly in recent years. Five years ago we built around 300 homes annually, now we build over 1000 - making us the region's largest independent housebuilder, with ambitions to grow further."

He added: "Jonathan joins us at an exciting time in the company's development and we are fortunate to have his combination of skills and experience on the board."

James Hopkins. Photo Lucy Taylor.James Hopkins. Photo Lucy Taylor.

Earlier this year Hopkins Homes was named New Home Builder of the Year at the Design and Build Awards.

And it has previously picked up such accolades as Sunday Times British Homes Awards Development of the Year, Housebuilder Awards Best Refurbishment Project, Building Excellence Awards Best New Housing Development and Housing Design Awards Completed Project Winner.

Mr Agar became chief executive of Birketts in 2013 following 15 years working in the financial sector and six years in the army.

Along with his role as CEO he is also ``a Trustee of the Suffolk Community Foundation, a Governor of the Royal Hospital School and a member of Cambridge Ahead.

Speaking of his latest appointment he said: "I am very excited by this opportunity to become part of an incredibly successful business and help James and the rest of the team develop their plans for the next phase of the company's development.

Mr Agar added: "This is a confident company with a distinctive brand - renown for the quality of its houses and its strong roots in the local community - these set the company apart from its competitors at a time when house buyers are increasingly looking for quality and character in their new homes."

