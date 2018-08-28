Movers and Shakers: Growing Ipswich law firm promotes 35 of most talented lawyers

Birketts' Ipswich promotions

An Ipswich-based law firm operating across the East of England has promoted 35 of its most talented lawyers.

Ben Howes, account executive at Alan Boswell Group Picture: ALAN BOSWELL GROUP Image credit: Alan Boswell Group Ben Howes, account executive at Alan Boswell Group Picture: ALAN BOSWELL GROUP Image credit: Alan Boswell Group

The promotions at Birketts, which has made the promotions across its four East Anglian offices, cover a wide of legal services – signifying the depth of talent available at the firm and its commitment to the personal and professional development of staff members, it said.

In Ipswich, Amanda Ange (residential property), Stacy Aspden (commercial property), Lisa Hayward (employment), Nellie Jackson (corporate), and Charlotte Wormstone (property litigation) are now legal directors.

Nicola Doole (planning), Tom Hodges (shipping) and Jennifer Leeder (employment) have been made senior associates.

Ryan Bigland (commercial property), James Humphreys (property litigation), Rhiannon Russell (private client advisory) and Jessica Withey (private client advisory) are now associates.

Lucy Jenkins, Prominent Picture: PROMINENT Lucy Jenkins, Prominent Picture: PROMINENT

The promotions follow a sustained period of growth for the firm, which recently reported a 17% rise in annual turnover to a record £49.5m for the last financial year.

Chief executive Jonathan Agar, said the firm was continuing to focus on attracting and retaining first class solicitors to sustain its growth.

“Our intention is to continue to build and sustain a business that is recognised as a leading regional law firm offering London-quality services at a fraction of the costs, to clients locally, nationally and from around the world,” he said.

Lauren Fleming Prominent Picture: PROMINENT Lauren Fleming Prominent Picture: PROMINENT

Ben Howes has joined the Bury St Edmunds office of independent insurance brokers Alan Boswell Group (ABG).

The experienced insurance executive left another insurance broker to progress his career with ABG.

Opened in 2007, Bury St Edmunds is the only ABG office in Suffolk and specialises in commercial insurance. Ben has been tasked with growing the commercial book of business, and has been assigned the group’s recording studio scheme to maintain and develop.

Keira Booty, RB Agency Picture: RB AGENCY Keira Booty, RB Agency Picture: RB AGENCY

A Felixstowe PR firm has welcomed two new recruits.

Lucy Jenkins and Lauren Fleming have joined Prominent as account manager and senior account executive respectively, bringing the number of staff to 10.

Lucy has 17 years’ PR experience across a wide range of sectors, including working for names such as Royal Mail and Cable & Wireless.

Lauren started her career as an apprentice and has developed her skills, with a particular focus on online PR and copywriting.

Abigail Shearing, RSM Picture: ANTONIO SALGADO Abigail Shearing, RSM Picture: ANTONIO SALGADO

Felixstowe-based RB Agency has welcomed a new member to its team.

Keira Booty joins the team as office administrator following her graduation from the University of Essex with an upper second class degree in business management.

She spent the summer doing work experience at RB Agency’s sister company Prominent, and impressed with her commitment, organisational skills and initiative. She will assist the team with booking media space and ad campaigns.

Wendy Evans-Hendrick, chief executive of Orwell Housing Association Picture: ANTHONY CULLEN Wendy Evans-Hendrick, chief executive of Orwell Housing Association Picture: ANTHONY CULLEN

Audit, tax and consulting firm RSM has welcomed Abigail Shearing to its Bury St Edmunds office.

Abigail, who joins as restructuring director after a 12-year period at HW Fisher and Company, is a certified chartered accountant and qualified insolvency practitioner (IP).

Since 2014, she has been an appointment-taking IP, handling a number of high profile administrations and liquidations of small and mid-market businesses.

Wendy Evans-Hendrick has been appointed as chief executive officer at Ipswich-based Orwell Housing Association.

Wendy takes over from Stephen Javes who retired after 27 years. She will now lead an organisation, which provides homes for more than 7,500 residents and managing 4,000 plus properties, throughout Suffolk, Norfolk, Cambridge and Essex.

Chair Ian Beaumont said: “The Board is delighted to welcome Wendy to the role of chief executive officer.”