Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Lawyers in training for the mountains

PUBLISHED: 11:37 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:37 12 April 2019

Birketts staff supporting Walking with the Wounded in Cumbria in 2018. Picture: BIRKETTS

Birketts staff supporting Walking with the Wounded in Cumbria in 2018. Picture: BIRKETTS

Archant

Regional law firm Birketts has entered nine teams into this year’s Cumbrian Challenge in aid of Walking With The Wounded.

The Cumbrian Challenge 2019, now in its seventh year, is Walking With The Wounded’s annual flagship fundraising event and takes place in Grasmere, Cumbria, on Saturday May 18.

There are three potential routes, catering for varying levels of physical fitness and determination: The Peak (3 peaks, 16km, 600m ascent),The Tough (6 peaks, 25km, 1,150m ascent) and The Tougher (9 peaks, 32km 1,650m ascent).

Nigel Farthing sponsor of the CSR committee at Birketts, said: “Walking With The Wounded was established in 2010 to raise funds for the re-education and re-training of wounded servicemen and women to help them find a career, so that they can support themselves and re-build a life in the civilian work place.

“As a past participant I know first-hand that the Cumbrian Challenge provides a huge personal development opportunity for all those involved; team building, morale and fitness, while raising much needed funds for a fantastic cause. It is particularly pleasing to see team members representing all four of our offices. Of the nine teams from Birketts, six will be tackling The Tough and three teams are testing themselves against The Tougher.”

Walking With The Wounded’s partnership and events manager Andy Sloan said: “I’m delighted to see teams from Birketts back once again this year. They have been great supporters since the challenge began and collectively raised around £40,000 for our programmes across the UK. Their fundraising has allowed is to transform the lives of the ex-servicemen and women that we support.”

Most Read

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

The end is near – how Town can be relegated tonight

Paul Lambert's Ipswich could be relegated tonight. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Stu says: Season in a nutshell and gallows humour as Town are on brink - thoughts from Brentford defeat

Ollie Watkins scores the second goal for Brentford Picture Pagepix

Most Read

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

The end is near – how Town can be relegated tonight

Paul Lambert's Ipswich could be relegated tonight. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Stu says: Season in a nutshell and gallows humour as Town are on brink - thoughts from Brentford defeat

Ollie Watkins scores the second goal for Brentford Picture Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Orwell Bridge REOPENS after discovery of body

The Orwell Bridge has reopened to traffic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The £70m bill for medical mistakes at our hospitals

NHS Resolution data reveals the bill for clinical negligence at Suffolk and Essex hospitals Picture: ARCHANT

Single mother left with £62 to last until May after Universal Credit woe

A Beccles mother was left with £62 to last until the end of April after problems with her Universal Credit. PHOTO: Lynne Cameron/PA Wire

‘I am far from down in the dumps’ – Bury head coach Wakley ahead of last home game

Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club's head coach, Nick Wakley, looking forward to the final home game of the season.

Revealed – The East Anglian destinations on list of best places to live

Bury St Edmunds took the top spot, and has been named the best place to live in the east in 2019 Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists