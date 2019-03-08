Lawyers in training for the mountains

Birketts staff supporting Walking with the Wounded in Cumbria in 2018. Picture: BIRKETTS Archant

Regional law firm Birketts has entered nine teams into this year’s Cumbrian Challenge in aid of Walking With The Wounded.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Cumbrian Challenge 2019, now in its seventh year, is Walking With The Wounded’s annual flagship fundraising event and takes place in Grasmere, Cumbria, on Saturday May 18.

There are three potential routes, catering for varying levels of physical fitness and determination: The Peak (3 peaks, 16km, 600m ascent),The Tough (6 peaks, 25km, 1,150m ascent) and The Tougher (9 peaks, 32km 1,650m ascent).

Nigel Farthing sponsor of the CSR committee at Birketts, said: “Walking With The Wounded was established in 2010 to raise funds for the re-education and re-training of wounded servicemen and women to help them find a career, so that they can support themselves and re-build a life in the civilian work place.

“As a past participant I know first-hand that the Cumbrian Challenge provides a huge personal development opportunity for all those involved; team building, morale and fitness, while raising much needed funds for a fantastic cause. It is particularly pleasing to see team members representing all four of our offices. Of the nine teams from Birketts, six will be tackling The Tough and three teams are testing themselves against The Tougher.”

Walking With The Wounded’s partnership and events manager Andy Sloan said: “I’m delighted to see teams from Birketts back once again this year. They have been great supporters since the challenge began and collectively raised around £40,000 for our programmes across the UK. Their fundraising has allowed is to transform the lives of the ex-servicemen and women that we support.”