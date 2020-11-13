Retailers start discounts in run-up to Black Friday

When is Black Friday this year and what Suffolk stores are taking part, albeit online? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Black Friday is going to be a little bit different this year as for the first time ever it will be held entirely online – but which Suffolk stores are taking part?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

With less than two weeks to go until Black Friday, some shops have already been slashing their prices to entice shoppers in the lead up to Christmas after what has been a difficult year for the retail industry.

When is Black Friday?

Officially, Black Friday falls on November 27 this year. Traditionally, the sales kick off at 12am and last 24 hours, but in more recent years offers have been made available in the days preceding it and have stretched across the weekend to what’s known as Cyber Monday.

You may also want to watch:

This year, with stores closed for a month, many high-street retailers have extended the sale for the whole of November, with many prices already reduced.

Remember to Shop Local this Christmas

While all stores are closed until December at the earliest, Ipswich independents and high street chains are offering ‘click and collect’ services so you can still make the most of the Black Friday deals.

MORE: Click and collect: How it works in lockdown and which Ipswich stores are offering it

People are being urged to remember to shop locally to support businesses in the area and help them get back on their feet following the Covid-19 pandemic. Many independent businesses will have Black Friday deals available on their social media channels and will be available for delivery or click and collect.

MORE: ‘We need to Shop Local and bootstrap our own economy’

What Black Friday deals are available at online chains?

Currys, John Lewis and other online stores have already unleashed some fantastic deals ahead of Black Friday. So what deals are available so far?

• Argos already has 25% off baby and nursery, which is great for any families who are welcoming a new arrival this Christmas.

• Currys has kick-started its Black Friday offerings, helping customers save up to £700 on 4k TVs.

• Boots is also likely to have huge savings on electrical items, make-up gift sets and fragrances, which will be perfect for stocking-fillers.

• John Lewis has 20% off selected fashion already, with further price reductions expected.

• The Entertainer and Smyths toys have already started their sales, with discounts on Marvel hero figures, LEGO Star Wars sets and more.

A few of the chain stores that regularly take part in the promotions in Ipswich are Debenhams, H&M, Topshop, Marks and Spencer, River Island, The Works, Boots, Tesco, Swarovski, Jessops and Currys PC World. All of these will be operating online this year.

Black Friday tips

It’s one of the busiest shopping days in the run-up to Christmas, but in order to have a successful and enjoyable day (without breaking the bank), it’s important to do your research and avoid making any rash purchases.

• Make a wish list - this helps you shop sensibly.

• Use voucher sites - why not add an extra discount to an already reduced Black Friday item?

• Wait for Cyber Monday - many stores wait until this day to further reduce their prices.

• Read product reviews carefully to find out what other shoppers thought of them.

• Don’t always assume that a good deal is a great deal. If you spot a deal that looks too good to be true, it most likely is. You can easily get caught up in seeing your favourite items being reduced, but you may find that the discount isn’t as great as you think - or that the price was slyly increased to higher than usual before it’s ‘discount’ was applied.