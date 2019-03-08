Retailers are keeping Black Friday deals under wraps - but what can you expect?

Will you be heading out to shop the Black Friday sales in Ipswich town centre? Picture: GREGG BROWN

Everything you need to know about Black Friday 2019 - including when it is, the best buys and how you can save those extra pounds.

Black Friday, which was originally an American craze, is held on the Friday after the fourth Thursday of November - which is the traditional date of Thanksgiving.

Now it has become popular here in the UK and is one of the biggest shopping days in the British calendar, with hundreds of stores slashing their prices just weeks ahead of Christmas.

So when is it?

Black Friday falls on November 29 this year - less than thirty days before Christmas to kick off the stocking-filler shopping season.

Traditionally, the Black Friday sales kick off at midnight and last 24 hours, but in more recent years offers have been made available in the days preceding it and have stretched across the weekend to what's known as Cyber Monday.

This week of huge sales kick start the Christmas shopping rush for retailers, with Cyber Monday frequently charted as the busiest online shopping day of the year.

Sailmakers in Ipswich urged customers to "watch this space" as specific details of the top offers will be released over the coming weeks.

A spokesman said: "None of the big retailers want to give away what they are doing too early otherwise neighbouring stores are likely to offer better deals.

"But we are getting more and more sales online each year and the main increase our stores will see are higher numbers of click and collects."

What bargains can I get my hands on?

Black Friday offers a great chance to stock up on Christmas gifts for kids, with thousands of toys expected to be reduced online and on the high-street.

Build-A-Bear has announced a huge Black Friday sale by unveiling details of what shoppers can expect.

They have revealed two offers already - with a buy-one-get-one-for-£10 deal and a £6 sale on selected toys.

You should also keep an eye on retailers like Argos, Build-A-Bear and Smyths Toys.

Meanwhile at Currys PC World you can save up to £500 on selected TVs in their November flash sale already.

Nike and Adidas products at JD are also flying off the shelves in their 'Autumn Steals' sale - weeks ahead of the big day.

Boots is also likely to have huge savings on electrical items, make-up gift sets and fragrances.

In addition to these big names there are a long list of local retailers who will be taking part in the sale. Your best bet is to keep your eyes peeled on the stores' websites for full details.

Here are a few of the chains that regularly take part in the promotions in Ipswich; Debenhams, Jack Wills, H&M, Topshop, Marks and Spencer, River Island, The Works, Boots, Tesco, Swarovski, Jessops and Currys PC World.

Black Friday tips and tricks

It's one of the busiest shopping days in the run-up to Christmas, but in order to have a successful and enjoyable day (without breaking the bank), it's important to do your research and avoid making any rash purchases.

What should you do?

- Use voucher sites - why not add an extra discount to an already reduced Black Friday item? Double discounts? Yes please.

- Wait for Cyber Monday - many stores wait until this day to further reduce their prices.

- Compare online and instore - always do your research to find out where the best deals are.

- Don't always assume that a good deal is a great deal - If you spot a deal that looks too good to be true, it most likely is. You can easily get caught up in seeing your favourite items being reduced, but you may find that the discount isn't as great as you think - or that the price was slyly increased to higher than usual before it's 'discount' was applied.