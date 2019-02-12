Bursary scheme helps `Jobs for the girls’ campaign

Female electrician at work in the UK Picture: NICEIC Archant

To celebrate International Women’s Day 2019, the UK’s leading body for registered electricians, NICEIC, is encouraging more females into the electrical sector through its bursary scheme.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Electrician Amanda Pugh Picture: NICIEC Electrician Amanda Pugh Picture: NICIEC

The bursary, which opens for entries today, offers grants to women already working as an electrician or those looking to get a helping hand at the start of their career.

It is open to females of all ages and the grant can help cover training, equipment or other associated costs up to a maximum of £500.

The bursary, which is now in its second year, forms part of NICEIC’s ‘Jobs for the Girls’ campaign, which was set up in 2011. It aims to educate women on the opportunities available to them in the electrical trade, as well as dispel the myth that it’s a job only suited to men.

Paul Collins at the NICEIC, said: “Our bursary scheme aims to help more women into the electrical industry, which is still massively under-represented by females.

“Our research suggests that just one in every 100 electricians is female. If we can help out those women who are just starting out or inspire others who might be thinking about a career in the electrical industry, then we will be well on the way to addressing the gender imbalance.”

One electrician who received bursary funds last year was 41-year-old Amanda Pugh from Buckinghamshire, who used the funding to set up a website for her business, Amanda Electrics.

She said: “I was just starting out on my own and although I had help with some of the training, and was fortunate enough to already have my own tools, I still had to pay for additional courses, books, registration, insurance, website fees, business cards, work clothing and other tools.”

For more information about NICEIC ‘Jobs for the Girls’ campaign, visit: http://www.niceic.com/jobsforthegirls