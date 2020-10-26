When will Boots’ 12-minute coronavirus test come to Suffolk?

Boots is set to unveil a new coronavirus testing service it says can return results in just 12 minutes – but it’s not clear when they will be coming to Suffolk.

The pharmacy chain said the LumiraDx devices, which are able to quickly process swab tests to give customers same-day results, will be rolled out in selected stores over the next few weeks.

But a spokesman for Boots said they had not yet decided where the tests will be based.

He said: “We’re yet to have a definite location of the 50 stores that will ‘house’ the 12-min swab test, but the test is expected to be rolled out before mid-November.

“Boots are planning to roll this test out further, should there be a demand for it.”

The company has also launched a 48-hour testing service which is currently available in 10 stores across London, Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh and Glasgow, with plans to extend the programme to more than 50 outlets across the nation.

The service is available as a private pre-flight test for customers who require one before travelling abroad, or as a solution for those who would prefer peace of mind before seeing friends and family.

The in-store service will cost £120 per test.

Seb James, managing director of Boots UK and ROI, said the programme is being implemented as a way to help ease the pressure on the nation’s health services.

“Boots has supported the Government’s Covid-19 testing programme from the very start and offering this new in-store service is the next step in our efforts to fight against the pandemic,” he said.

“We hope that by offering this testing option in local community stores, Boots can help ease pressure on the NHS and the Government by providing additional access to testing and crucial reassurances for people across the UK.

“As part of the UK High Street for over 170 years, Boots is proud to serve on the front line alongside the NHS and we will continue to do our part to support the nation’s healthcare needs during this challenging time and beyond.”

Customers who are not displaying any Covid-19 symptoms can book an in-store test through the company’s website, boots.com.