Boots to close one of its stores in Hadleigh

Boots is closing a branch in Hadleigh High Street Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Boots has confirmed that one of its two branches in Hadleigh town centre will close permanently.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Boots is closing a branch in Hadleigh High Street Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Boots is closing a branch in Hadleigh High Street Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The store at 91 High Street – which can be found opposite The King’s Head pub – will be closing for the final time on Saturday, August 15.

The leading health and beauty retailer has informed its store colleagues and said the closure is not a decision they have taken lightly, but claims it is not a result of yesterday’s announcement regarding the company’s 4,000 job losses.

A Boots UK spokesman, said: “At Boots UK, we continually review our store locations to make sure they are where our customers need us most. It is never a decision we take lightly when looking to close a store.

“Unfortunately, we have decided to close the 91 High Street Boots store in Hadleigh on Saturday, August 15 and store colleagues have been informed.

Boots is closing a branch in Hadleigh High Street Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Boots is closing a branch in Hadleigh High Street Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“Our 31 High Street Boots store will remain open and is around a three minute walk away.”

The news comes just hours after it was revealed that jobs in East Anglia are at risk, as Boots confirmed it expects to cut more than 4,000 jobs because of the “significant impact” of Covid-19.

MORE: 4,000 Boots jobs are at risk as chain is hammered by coronavirus

The move will affect around 7% of the company’s workforce and will particularly affect staff in its Nottingham support office.

It will also affect some deputy and assistant manager, beauty adviser and customer adviser roles across its stores.

Boots is closing a branch in Hadleigh High Street Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Boots is closing a branch in Hadleigh High Street Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The restructuring will also result in the closure of 48 Boots Opticians stores.

Boots said that the cuts represent an “acceleration” of its transformation plans to improve profitably across the business.

They said that, if redundancies are confirmed, “every effort” will be made to find new roles where possible across the group.

MORE: Coast to Coast confirms closure of Ipswich restaurant