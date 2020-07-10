E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Boots to close one of its stores in Hadleigh

PUBLISHED: 16:32 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:07 10 July 2020

Boots is closing a branch in Hadleigh High Street Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Boots has confirmed that one of its two branches in Hadleigh town centre will close permanently.

The store at 91 High Street – which can be found opposite The King’s Head pub – will be closing for the final time on Saturday, August 15.

The leading health and beauty retailer has informed its store colleagues and said the closure is not a decision they have taken lightly, but claims it is not a result of yesterday’s announcement regarding the company’s 4,000 job losses.

A Boots UK spokesman, said: “At Boots UK, we continually review our store locations to make sure they are where our customers need us most. It is never a decision we take lightly when looking to close a store.

“Unfortunately, we have decided to close the 91 High Street Boots store in Hadleigh on Saturday, August 15 and store colleagues have been informed.

“Our 31 High Street Boots store will remain open and is around a three minute walk away.”

The news comes just hours after it was revealed that jobs in East Anglia are at risk, as Boots confirmed it expects to cut more than 4,000 jobs because of the “significant impact” of Covid-19.

The move will affect around 7% of the company’s workforce and will particularly affect staff in its Nottingham support office.

It will also affect some deputy and assistant manager, beauty adviser and customer adviser roles across its stores.

The restructuring will also result in the closure of 48 Boots Opticians stores.

Boots said that the cuts represent an “acceleration” of its transformation plans to improve profitably across the business.

They said that, if redundancies are confirmed, “every effort” will be made to find new roles where possible across the group.

Topic Tags:

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Eat lobster, Big Bertha buns and choux box desserts at ‘secret’ Suffolk garden restaurant

Eat lobster pasta and choux buns at Tuddenham Mill with beautiful countryside views Picture: Tuddenham Mill

Spitfire to fly over Suffolk and Essex Hospitals to thank NHS

The special ‘Thank U NHS’ Spitfire flying over Braintree at 10am this morning. Picture: JAYNE KIRKBY

50 more pub quiz questions to try out on family and friends

When was the siege of Colchester and more pub quiz questions for coronavirus lockdown Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

