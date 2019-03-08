Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Boots could close hundreds of stores

PUBLISHED: 15:33 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:33 28 May 2019

Boots could be closing more than 200 of its stores. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Boots could be closing more than 200 of its stores. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

More than 200 Boots stores could be closed as part of a restructuring plan from its American owners.

According to reports, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) has placed hundreds of stores under review for potential closure over the next two years.

Earlier this year the high street giant downplayed fears it would be closing a number of its Suffolk stores - namely those in Felixstowe and Brandon.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman said: "We currently do not have a major programme envisaged, but as you would expect we always review underperforming stores and seek out opportunities for consolidation."

Final decisions on the stores to be placed under review are yet to be confirmed - however could include a number of Suffolk branches.

The news comes after it was revealed Boots would be reviewing all of its 2.500 stores as it made "decisive steps" to cut costs.

In April the business reported it had suffered its "most difficult" quarter in the group's history as the business felt the impact of the struggling high street.

There was a 2.3% drop in like-for-like UK retail sales in its second quarter to February 28, while comparable pharmacy sales dropped 1.5%.

Most Read

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens celebrate after European election in East Anglia

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummery, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Porsche, Mercedes and Vauxhall crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Most Read

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens celebrate after European election in East Anglia

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummery, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Porsche, Mercedes and Vauxhall crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Rush hour misery expected after A14 crash

The scene of the crash on the A14 near Newmarket. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

New signing Holy is one of the world’s goalkeeping giants... but he’s not the tallest stopper on the planet

Ipswich Town have signed giant goalkeeper Tomas Holy.

Man found with knuckle-duster and knife disguised as pen

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Prisoner work scheme aims to reform offenders while filling skills gap

Tyler Markarian working in the kitchen of the Dog and Partridge pub in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GREENE KING
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists