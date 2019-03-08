Boots could close hundreds of stores

Boots could be closing more than 200 of its stores. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

More than 200 Boots stores could be closed as part of a restructuring plan from its American owners.

According to reports, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) has placed hundreds of stores under review for potential closure over the next two years.

Earlier this year the high street giant downplayed fears it would be closing a number of its Suffolk stores - namely those in Felixstowe and Brandon.

A spokesman said: "We currently do not have a major programme envisaged, but as you would expect we always review underperforming stores and seek out opportunities for consolidation."

Final decisions on the stores to be placed under review are yet to be confirmed - however could include a number of Suffolk branches.

The news comes after it was revealed Boots would be reviewing all of its 2.500 stores as it made "decisive steps" to cut costs.

In April the business reported it had suffered its "most difficult" quarter in the group's history as the business felt the impact of the struggling high street.

There was a 2.3% drop in like-for-like UK retail sales in its second quarter to February 28, while comparable pharmacy sales dropped 1.5%.