‘We always review underperforming stores’ – Boots say there are no immediate plans to shut Suffolk branches

Boots say there a no plans to close store in Suffolk. Photo: Gregg Brown.

Boots has downplayed fears it will be closing a number of Suffolk stores amid mounting high street pressures.

The company revealed this week it would be reviewing its 2,500 stores as it made “decisive steps” to cut costs.

It came after Boots revealed it had suffered its “most difficult” quarter in the group’s history.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, its parent company, reported a 2.3% drop in like-for-like UK retail sales in its second quarter to February 28, while comparable pharmacy sales dropped 1.5%.

The news sparked concern for a number of Suffolk stores – particularly those in Felixstowe and Brandon.

When questioned about the future of the stores, Boots said the comments were somewhat taken out of context.

A spokesman said: “We currently do not have a major programme envisaged, but as you would expect we always review underperforming stores and seek out opportunities for consolidation.”

In February Boots revealed 350 jobs were at risk in its Nottingham head office amid plans to trim HQ staff costs by 20%.