More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

PUBLISHED: 12:59 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:19 28 May 2019

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Archant

Garden tool manufacturing is to cease at the Bosch factory in Stowmarket.

Manufacturing at the Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket. The company has announced manufacturing is to end at the site, with the loss of up to 140 jobs.Manufacturing at the Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket. The company has announced manufacturing is to end at the site, with the loss of up to 140 jobs.

Under the plans more than 100 jobs will be lost with manufacturing being re-located to the Power Tools plant in Hungary.

Suffolk employees heard the shock news in special meetings called this morning by the management of the German-based company.

There are currently 250 people employed at the factory which was once the home of Suffolk Lawnmowers.

Bosch said the restructuring of working at the Stowmarket site would potential affect up to 140 jobs.

Production is to end at the Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket. with manufacturing moving to Hungary.Production is to end at the Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket. with manufacturing moving to Hungary.

Although manufacturing would end, research and development would remain in Suffolk.

A Bosch spokesman said: "The manufacturing facilities in Stowmarket have faced difficult business conditions for many years, due to economic pressures from increased competition in the garden tools market.

"Despite initiatives in cost reduction and efficiency improvement, the situation has not improved sufficiently. It is proposed to relocate the manufacturing of garden tools to the Power Tools plant in Miskolc, Hungary, to make it more cost-efficient.

"The garden tools manufactured in Stowmarket have been subject to increasing cost pressure, and their competitiveness has decreased significantly.

Outside of the Bosch factory in Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPSOutside of the Bosch factory in Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

"The decision is not based on Brexit but linked to the strategic business development of Bosch Power Tools's home and garden segment.

"The proposed changes will allow Bosch Power Tools to focus on its home and garden activities on the development of new products in the growing cordless segment."

Bosch came to Stowmarket in 1995 when it bought the Atco Qualcast Ltd site.

It subsequently became headquarters for the firm's home and garden operation.

The company will be holding meetings with Suffolk staff to discuss severance packages and to provide support in job seeking.

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens celebrate after European election in East Anglia

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummery, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Porsche, Mercedes and Vauxhall crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Ipswich Town transfer talk: Portsmouth set to reignite interest in Town striker Harrison

Ipswich Town paid £750k to sign Ellis Harrison from Bristol Rovers. Photo: Steve Waller

