Darren Hyde managing director of VIP Security Services, with boxer Dan Azeez who has had six professional wins. Picture: VIP SECURITY SERVICES VIP Security Services

Former Essex University student Dan Azeez is making rapid progress as a professional boxer.

Aspiring boxer, and former Essex University student Dan Azeez, when he was an amateur boxer at the university Picture: DEAN BEDFORD Aspiring boxer, and former Essex University student Dan Azeez, when he was an amateur boxer at the university Picture: DEAN BEDFORD

Essex-based security specialists, VIP Security Services, are sponsoring the rising light heavyweight to help him reach his full potential.

Dan, who now lives in Lewisham, had an extensive amateur career when he was a student at the University of Essex and VIP Security Services are committed to helping him reach the next level.

Nicknamed by supporters Mini Bruno, Dan Azeez, has just completed his first year as a professional boxer, fitting six fights in with six wins, and is quickly climbing through the ranks.

He said: “I am really excited for 2019, I have high expectations for this year. Some big fights are out there, and I can’t wait to get stuck in to them. Me and my team work very hard at the famous Peacocks Gym. I am happy to have Darren and VIP Security Services on board, thanks to their support, I can carry on following my dreams”.

VIP Security Services is keen to support up-and-coming talent in their community and are delighted to help Dan Azeez on his journey. Darren Hyde, managing director of VIP Security Services, said: “Dan’s an amazing talent and anyone with a love of boxing can see how exciting he is in the ring. I’m sure Dan will go all the way and we’re really pleased to help this young boxer make his mark.”

Dan Azeez’s next fight will be at York Hall, London, on February 22, which will be an eight-round fight before stepping up to title fights.