Braintree District Council reveals more details for its Great Notley business park scheme

PUBLISHED: 11:25 05 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:25 05 February 2019

Land earmarked for Horizon 120 in Great Notley. Picture: Braintreet District Council

Archant

More details about a new employment site scheme planned for Braintree which aims to create more than 2,000 jobs have been revealed.

Braintree District Council purchased a 65 acre site at Great Notley Country Park in January in order to create Horizon 120, a business and innovation park, as it tries to attract new firms into the district and offer residents more opportunities for high calibre jobs and training.

The council says the park is already attracting interest from a number of sectors including professional services, research, digital and development sectors and advanced manufacturing. It is exploring options to include staff facilities such as gyms, retail, restaurant and childcare provision, and a hotel is also being considered.

The council’s cabinet is due to discuss the proposals at a meeting on Monday, February 11.

Cabinet member for economic development Tom Cunningham said it had attracted “huge” interest.

“Horizon 120 offers an opportunity for businesses to secure well connected, state of the art, bespoke new premises within a quality environment, making it the place to do business now and in the future,” he said.

“We’ve already had huge interest from businesses in our district that need to expand and from businesses outside our district looking for future-proofed locations. The park is an ideal location for many businesses because it is next to the A120 and well connected to Stansted Airport, the Harwich port, London and Cambridge.”

