When will Braintree Village open?

PUBLISHED: 12:33 06 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:33 06 June 2020

Breaintree Village will reopen on June 15 Picture: JEFF TURNBULL

Breaintree Village will reopen on June 15 Picture: JEFF TURNBULL

Braintree Village, formally known as Freeport, is planning to reopen with extensive new health and safety rules to keep customers safe from coronavirus.

The outlet shopping centre with be opening on June 15, but it is not confirmed which shops will be opening or when.

A new list of health and safety measures will be in place for all staff and customers, with centre director Josef O’Sullivan saying that safety is the “highest priority” for the shopping destination.

What has changed at Braintree Village?

New health and safety measures include:

• New hand sanitiser points will be located throughout the centre

• A one-way system will be in place to keep customers socially distant

You may also want to watch:

• Signs, floor markings and barriers will be rolled out to remind customers of social distancing

• Capacity will be limited

• A queuing system will be introduced for entry to the centre

• All Braintree Village employees will be provided with masks and gloves

• Increased cleaning schedules, regular disinfection routines and deep cleaning will be taking place

Mr O’Sullivan said: “Safety is our highest priority. We’re working hard to ensure we adhere to all government guidelines at Braintree Village and will be taking a robust approach to cleanliness and hygiene.

“As well as the thorough cleaning of the centre, we will be using floor markers and signs to remind guests to keep the required distance apart, we will be providing hand sanitiser for guests and staff to use throughout the centres, and our guest safety and guest services teams will be available to support with capacity management and queues.

“From June 15, guests will be able to check which stores are open on our website and we will list FAQs there too.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming our guests back and will be fully compliant with government guidance at all times.”  

