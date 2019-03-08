Sunshine and Showers

WATCH: Something strange stirs in Natterer’s Wood

PUBLISHED: 14:31 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:07 18 March 2019

Remote-controlled woodland flail Picture: Nick Sibbett

Remote-controlled woodland flail Picture: Nick Sibbett

Archant

A community woodland group in Bury St Edmunds has been relying on an unusual piece of equipment to clear brambles.

Woodland Ways has planted more than 5,000 trees in Natterer's Wood since 2001

Woodland Ways, which looks after Natterer’s Wood, has been making use of a remote-controlled flail, which is able to get in amongst the densely packed alder, silver birch, field maple and oak.

“We planted five thousand trees in Natterer’s Wood from 2001 to 2008”, said Nick Sibbett, chair of Woodland Ways.

“Unfortunately, in part of the wood there is a bramble explosion and these are swamping out the trees we planted.”

Mr Sibbett said the trees are too close together for a tractor-mounted flail and there are too many brambles for hand-held tools to be used. The remote-control flail is operated using a hand-operated controller, which can make the machine weave in and out of the trees, turning the brambles into shreds.

The use of the machine was made possible through the Bury St Edmunds Tesco Bags of Help scheme

The brambles have been cleared before the bird nesting season begins, which normally starts in early March, and Woodland Ways volunteers have kept an eye out for any early-nesting birds in the brambles, such as whitethroat, robin and blackcap.

Mr Sibbett is keen to emphasise that brambles are also an important habitat for wildlife and for blackberry picking, and that only a small proportion of the brambles in Natterer’s Wood were cut down, just where the trees were threatened by dense tall growth

“When we discovered that Urban Forestry in Ingham had one of these machines, we were ever so pleased because it meant that we could get the right tool for the job,” continued Mr Sibbett, who said the cost of the work is £2160, of which £2000 has been provided by the Tesco Bags of Help scheme.

He added: “People voting for Woodland Ways in Bury St Edmunds Tesco are responsible for this work, which is excellent news for all the wildlife that the trees will support for centuries to come.”

Woodland Ways manages four woodlands in the Moreton Hall area of Bury St Edmunds, including Natterer’s Wood, which is named after the Natterer’s bats that hibernates in old chalk caves nearby - is the biggest.

Woodland Ways is a registered charity and relies ion its volunteers for most of its work, with work parties held monthly. Around 10 – 20 people regularly help at work parties. See www.woodlandways.org.uk for further details.

Ipswich Witches press and practice day: Mike Bacon is there and brings you all the news and reaction...

Ipswich Witches 2019: Back row, left to right: Chris Louis (promoter), Richard Lawson, Chris Harris, Danny King (on bike), Cameron Heeps, David Bellego, Ritchie Hawkins (team manager). Front row, left to right, Krystian Pieszczek and Jake Allen. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Council moves to reassure residents over park hotel and restaurant plans

The council has moved to reassure residents over its plans for Belle Vue Park Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town keen on Tranmere striker Norwood... who leads English football’s scoring charts this season

Tranmere striker James Norwood has scored 27 goals so far this season. Picture: PA

Suffolk entrepreneur snaps up ancient village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Taylor-Willis leads the way as Ipswich prepare for play-offs with win

Ipswich star Harriet Welham leaves the defence standing and heads to the rim. Picture: PAVEL KRICKA
