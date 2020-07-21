E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Plans for homes on beer garden the ‘final nail in the coffin’ for 16th century pub building

PUBLISHED: 18:06 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:06 21 July 2020

Plans for two homes to be built in the beer garden of The Bramford Cock have been submitted. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Plans for two homes to be built in the beer garden of The Bramford Cock have been submitted. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Plans to build two new homes in the beer garden of the last pub in a Suffolk village would be the “final nail in the coffin” for the historic building, according to residents.

An application to build the properties has been submitted by Punch Partnerships ltd who currently own The Bramford Cock, in The Street, and says its pub garden is “underutilised”.

Residents are fighting back against the plans which they say would be a “disaster” if permitted.

Caroline Wolton, who lives in the village, said: “I think it would be the final nail in the coffin for The Cock. I don’t think it would survive.

“Reducing the size of the beer garden would impact the pub, especially during Covid times where outdoor space is the key to survival.

“We are a big village. It would be a crime for a village of this size not to have a pub.

“I think reducing the pub garden is just a disaster. It’s tragic to think we might lose it.”

The plans would see two three bed properties built on land behind the 16th century pub.

A beer garden will remain on site but will be smaller.

The application submitted by CPC ltd on behalf of Punch Partnerships ltd claim the homes will be built in a ‘traditional style’ boasting painted brick and under clay peg roof tiles.

They claim the plans seek “to make better use of the site as most of the rear pub garden is underutilsed”.

Both properties would be accessed from The Street, through the existing pub car park which will lose five parking spaces, down to 18.

The loss of space is described as ‘negligible’ by Punch Partnership.

Mid Suffolk District Council will now decide whether to permit the plans.

Mrs Wolton added: “The village is growing. We’ve just had another 115 houses approved in Fitzgerald Road which the local people all opposed really strongly and there are another 300 at the other end of the village.

“We understand the need but I think that the one village has had enough.

“Bramford has a bit of a bitter taste in its mouth at the moment. Things are moving a bit faster than we can keep up.

“Its highly inappropriate for two family homes to expect children to come and go through a car park and a pub car park at that. I think the plans are entirely inappropriate.”

Punch Partnerships ltd have been approached for comment.

