New LEP chair urges strong business collaboration as she takes up role ‘at tough time’

CJ Green, co-founder of DIss-based HR specialist BraveGoose, has been chosen as the new chair of New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) Picture: CJ GREEN CJ Green

An HR specialist is set to play a lead role in the Suffolk and Norfolk economy at “a tough point in time” for the region’s businesses.

C-J Green, co-founder and executive director of Diss-based Bravegoose – a technology-based human resources adviser – was chosen as the new chairwoman of New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) board at its annual general meeting held virtually on Wednesday, September 23.

She expressed delight at succeeding East of England Co-op boss Doug Field in the role after he stepped down at the end of his three-year term. But she admitted her task won’t be easy.

“I take the baton as chair at a tough point in time. We are facing some of the biggest challenges in business and in our communities, and it is precisely when times are challenging that strong collaboration can have the most impact,” she said.

“As the end of the European Union (EU) exit transition period approaches, we know that even more uncertainty will be around the corner and it is important that we work alongside local private and public sector partners to focus on the commitments made in our Economic Recovery plan.

Ms Green joined the LEP board in April 2020. Before BraveGoose, she was chief people officer and then chief executive officer of a Suffolk company with a global workforce of 26,000.

She is also a trustee of Pepal, which connects non-government organisations and global corporations to find solutions to social issues.

“I’m delighted to be taking on the role of chair of New Anglia LEP. Since joining the board in April this year, I’ve already seen the impact that the LEP has in the local economy, from supporting our regional recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic to helping businesses reopen safely and secure vital funding,” she said.

“Having recently awarded an additional £32.1m to local projects as part of the national Getting Building Fund, I look forward to seeing those progress and supporting the LEP’s work across our key sectors, skills initiatives, inward investment campaigns and our strategic work with local partners and government.

“I am looking forward to representing local businesses at this challenging time and using my expertise and experience to help drive forward the LEP’s work.”

New Anglia LEP brings “diversity of thought, valuable support and a continued ambition for sustainable economic growth” in our region, she added.

“In today’s economy, growth is powered through knowledge, infrastructure, creativity and innovation and it is the role of the LEP to work with business, education and local authority partners to help to create the right platforms for that to happen.”