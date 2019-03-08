Stansted strike action suspended as easyJet check-in staff vote on new pay offer

Acas talks between easyJet management and Unite officials have led to better pay off for Stansted check-in staff Picture: GARETH FULLER/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Strike action at Stansted airport which could have affected thousands of passengers has been averted while a new pay offer is put to staff.

An easyJet check-in strike on Thursday, July 25, has been suspended to enable employees to vote on an improved deal struck during talks conducted through conciliation service Acas, said officials from union Unite.

The 24 hour strike would have affected thousands of easyJet passengers, it added.

Unite represents 43 passenger service agents employed by Stobart Aviation Services Limited, which has the easyJet contract at the Essex airport.

Unite regional officer Mark Barter said: "We had positive talks with the company today, under the auspices of the conciliation service Acas, and the outcome was that an improved pay offer has been put on the table.

"This offer will not be revealed until our members have considered and voted on it. The ballot result should be known on Thursday morning.

"To allow this ballot to proceed, we have suspended the 24 hour strike that was due to start at 03.30 on Thursday."

However, further strike action planned for Friday (July 26), Saturday and Sunday and due to end at 3.29am on Monday (July 29) are still scheduled to go ahead, if members don't agree the new pay package.

"We are also pleased to announce that the company has now signed a recognition agreement with Unite for trade union collective bargaining purposes, which was a key demand of our members," said Mr Barter.

Unite said that there are also strikes planned for August 2 to 5; August 9 to 12; August 16 to 19; and August 23 to 27.

An easyJet spokesman said: "We are pleased the proposed industrial action by Stobart Aviation check in staff at London Stansted Airport on July 25 has been suspended and that a deal is being balloted.