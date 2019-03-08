Partly Cloudy

Stansted strike action suspended as easyJet check-in staff vote on new pay offer

PUBLISHED: 17:19 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:19 22 July 2019

Acas talks between easyJet management and Unite officials have led to better pay off for Stansted check-in staff Picture: GARETH FULLER/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Strike action at Stansted airport which could have affected thousands of passengers has been averted while a new pay offer is put to staff.

An easyJet check-in strike on Thursday, July 25, has been suspended to enable employees to vote on an improved deal struck during talks conducted through conciliation service Acas, said officials from union Unite.

The 24 hour strike would have affected thousands of easyJet passengers, it added.

Unite represents 43 passenger service agents employed by Stobart Aviation Services Limited, which has the easyJet contract at the Essex airport.

Unite regional officer Mark Barter said: "We had positive talks with the company today, under the auspices of the conciliation service Acas, and the outcome was that an improved pay offer has been put on the table.

"This offer will not be revealed until our members have considered and voted on it. The ballot result should be known on Thursday morning.

"To allow this ballot to proceed, we have suspended the 24 hour strike that was due to start at 03.30 on Thursday."

However, further strike action planned for Friday (July 26), Saturday and Sunday and due to end at 3.29am on Monday (July 29) are still scheduled to go ahead, if members don't agree the new pay package.

"We are also pleased to announce that the company has now signed a recognition agreement with Unite for trade union collective bargaining purposes, which was a key demand of our members," said Mr Barter.

Unite said that there are also strikes planned for August 2 to 5; August 9 to 12; August 16 to 19; and August 23 to 27.

An easyJet spokesman said: "We are pleased the proposed industrial action by Stobart Aviation check in staff at London Stansted Airport on July 25 has been suspended and that a deal is being balloted.

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

Town reject second QPR Judge bid with Irishman keen to talk to the Championship side

Ipswich Town playmaker Alan Judge is a wanted man. Picture Pagepix

Norwood's goals are grabbing the headlines... but a string of Town players are quietly impressing in pre-season

Kayden Jackson and Danny Rowe have both shown positive signs during pre-season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

A12 collision causes three-mile tailbacks

The crash on the northbound carrigeway of the A12 happened about 6.30am, blocking one lane and causing over five miles of slow moving traffic back to the Crown Interchange at the north end of Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Cancelled: Heavyweight champ Wilder's trip to Ipswich is scrapped

World heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder's trip to Ipswich and the Regent Theatre has been cancelled. Picture: PA SPORT

Acas talks between easyJet management and Unite officials have led to better pay off for Stansted check-in staff Picture: GARETH FULLER/PA

Can you help find missing Ipswich woman Lesley Edmunds?

Have you seen missing Ipswich woman Lesley Edmunds? Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Colchester car wax firm's shining exports record wins royal seal of approval

From left, front: Andy Smith and Jennifer Tolhurst and rear: Lynette Smith and Philip Tolhurst Picture: ULTIMOTIVE

Teachers' pay rise will mean 'less money to spend on pupils'

Teachers across the UK will receive a 2.75% pay rise as part of government plans Picture: GPOINTSTUDIO/GETTY/iSTOCKPHOTO
