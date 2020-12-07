E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Holiday home plans “only way” to support popular pub, says owner

PUBLISHED: 06:30 08 December 2020

Plans for five holiday homes to go behind the popular Brewers Arms in Polstead have been submitted. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The owner of the popular Brewers Arms pub in Polstead says plans to build holiday homes on land behind the venue could be the “only way” to make it sustainable.

Mitch Marginson submitted an application at the end of November for five holiday homes to be built alongside six bungalows behind the pub in the A1071.

The plans are similar to a previous application which was withdrawn due to heritage concerns - despite receiving a supporting petition with 500 signatures, as well as 40 letters backing the designs.

The new submission now includes the development of a huge 500-tree woodland, which Mr Marginson said would improve local biodiversity as well as provide a barrier between the homes and local heritage assets.

The pub owner also said the holiday homes were the only way to support the pub in an industry which he believes is “dying”.

“The point of the development is to support the Brewer’s Arms,” he said.

“Pubs are shutting all the time and this is the only route I can find to get the pub in a viable position going forward.

“So it’s there to support employment, the rural economy and all the positives that come with it.

“The pub industry is sadly dying. When I set off with the pub I was thinking how can I sustain The Brewers Arms, and accommodation and tourism is the way forward.”

Mr Marginson also said the bungalows will provide needed homes in the area for elderly people looking to downsize.

He added: “The other key point about this application is the six bungalows which are aimed for over 50s in the local area.

“Halstead is quite affluent and has quite a lot of big properties

“Any smaller properties that become available in the area are picked up and built up on.

“There’s nothing in the area for senior people to sell up, downsize and remain.

“For me the bungalows are also going to help fund the development.

“My application is to support the pub. The Brewers Arms has been there for many, many years, it dates back to the 1700s and the way forward is through tourism.

“It has to be it’s the only way forward. The pubs around here that have closed have not had that facility. People who don’t have other offering will struggle.”

