Suffolk hotel won Channel 4 TV’s Four In A Bed

Matt Arnold at the Bridge Hotel, Brandon

Family-run The Bridge Hotel in Brandon is taking part in a special Pay What You Think It’s worth promotion this month.

The Bridge Hotel, Brandon

The initiative is being launched by booking site eviivo as part of National B&B Week, which is March 18-24 with as number of hotels, guest houses and bed & breakfast establishments taking part across the country.

Guests are asked to book a room for £1 and then pay their hosts on departure, what they think was a fair amount for their stay.

The promotion pays homage to Channel 4 TV’s Four In A Bed programme, where B&B owners compete against each other to offer value for money and judge each other’s establishments.

The Bridge Hotel in Brandon is run by former GMTV presenter Matt Arnold, and his parents.

Bridge Hotel, Brandon

Matt Arnold said: “We are proud of what we do here. We have invested a six figure sum in improvements and refurbishment since 2014.

“Our mantra is the 3 Bs, blissful bedrooms and beautiful bathrooms and brilliant breakfasts. We like our guests to leave with a smile on their face.

“We are very proud of our breakfasts, A guest once described them as `heroic.’ It is all home cooked, with lots of local produce and whatever people want.

“Some our regular guests just as for `the usual.’

“Our usual bed and breakfast rate, for one of our superior rooms, is £97 for two people.

“We have seven bedrooms in the main hotel, five bedrooms in our annexe and two cottages.

“We have done something like this before, in the Channel 4 TV programme, Four In A Bed, which we won in 2015. We still get a trickle of guests from that, every time it is aired. That was good for us.

“We are very pleased with the development of the business.

“It has been a fantastic success.

“We have invested heavily in getting everything right.

“It has been going very well, growing year on year since 2014.

“Turnover has increased each year and we are ten times what we were at the beginning.

“We are also creating local jobs and have some great staff.”

Potential guests should contact The Bridge Hotel direct, he said, to take part in the promotion.