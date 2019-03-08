Heavy Rain

Suffolk hotel won Channel 4 TV’s Four In A Bed

PUBLISHED: 11:22 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:22 12 March 2019

Matt Arnold at the Bridge Hotel, Brandon Picture: MATT ARNOLD

Matt Arnold

Family-run The Bridge Hotel in Brandon is taking part in a special Pay What You Think It’s worth promotion this month.

The Bridge Hotel, Brandon Picture: DENNIS ANTHONYThe Bridge Hotel, Brandon Picture: DENNIS ANTHONY

The initiative is being launched by booking site eviivo as part of National B&B Week, which is March 18-24 with as number of hotels, guest houses and bed & breakfast establishments taking part across the country.

Guests are asked to book a room for £1 and then pay their hosts on departure, what they think was a fair amount for their stay.

The promotion pays homage to Channel 4 TV’s Four In A Bed programme, where B&B owners compete against each other to offer value for money and judge each other’s establishments.

The Bridge Hotel in Brandon is run by former GMTV presenter Matt Arnold, and his parents.

Bridge Hotel, Brandon Picture: DENNIS ANTHONYBridge Hotel, Brandon Picture: DENNIS ANTHONY

Matt Arnold said: “We are proud of what we do here. We have invested a six figure sum in improvements and refurbishment since 2014.

“Our mantra is the 3 Bs, blissful bedrooms and beautiful bathrooms and brilliant breakfasts. We like our guests to leave with a smile on their face.

“We are very proud of our breakfasts, A guest once described them as `heroic.’ It is all home cooked, with lots of local produce and whatever people want.

“Some our regular guests just as for `the usual.’

“Our usual bed and breakfast rate, for one of our superior rooms, is £97 for two people.

“We have seven bedrooms in the main hotel, five bedrooms in our annexe and two cottages.

“We have done something like this before, in the Channel 4 TV programme, Four In A Bed, which we won in 2015. We still get a trickle of guests from that, every time it is aired. That was good for us.

“We are very pleased with the development of the business.

“It has been a fantastic success.

“We have invested heavily in getting everything right.

“It has been going very well, growing year on year since 2014.

“Turnover has increased each year and we are ten times what we were at the beginning.

“We are also creating local jobs and have some great staff.”

Potential guests should contact The Bridge Hotel direct, he said, to take part in the promotion.

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Teen arrested after huge drugs stash found during stop and search

A large stash of drugs and money was discovered in a vehicle in Earls Colne Picture: ESSEX POLICE

‘He’s got attributes’ – Lambert set to hand Jackson rare start at Bristol City

Kayden Jackson closes down Sam Johnstone at West Brom Picture Pagepix

