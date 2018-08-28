Partly Cloudy

Where do you think new water fountains should be?

PUBLISHED: 14:21 08 November 2018

Colchester on market day 2018. Where should new water fountains be located in the town centre? Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Colchester on market day 2018. Where should new water fountains be located in the town centre? Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Archant

Colchester is looking to turn back the clock and re-introduce water fountains in the town.

Dogs are always a common sight at the Castle Park parkrun. Could Castle Park get a new water fountain? Picture: CARL MARSTONDogs are always a common sight at the Castle Park parkrun. Could Castle Park get a new water fountain? Picture: CARL MARSTON

There used to be water fountains in the town, including in Castle Park, but they fell into disuse.

Now, as part of the town’s pledge to cut on back plastic, providing water fountains in public places is back on the agenda.

Colchester Borough Council has asked Colchester Borough Homes to come with a set of suggested locations, during November, and come up with a feasibility study.

They are looking for up to five locations, including possibly bringing old fountains back into use.

Councillor David King said: “We want more residents and visitors to join the Refill revolution, to move away from single use plastic bottles and to keep healthy and hydrated.

“I know the water fountains will be received as practical, helpful and welcoming. I hope that this can also include a revival of our older water fountains.

“We need to take every opportunity we can to make the most of our history and our heritage. Our Better Colchester campaign is helping make this happen and I am proud we’re taking this action.”

Once the feasibility study is complete, it is intended to have the new fountains up and running by the summer 2019.

Some of the site may require planning permission.

Where do you think new water fountains for the use of the public in Colchester should be located?

In the High Street perhaps, by the library or in Castle Park?

Where do you think new water fountains should be?

David Vincent
Colchester on market day 2018. Where should new water fountains be located in the town centre? Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Colchester is looking to turn back the clock and re-introduce water fountains in the town.

