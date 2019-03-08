Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Holiday park's plans to put 60 caravans near Grade II* listed church before they fall into sea

PUBLISHED: 15:02 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:11 06 June 2019

Broadland Sands Holiday Park, in Corton near Lowestoft, is hoping to move 38 of its caravans further inland due to the threat of coastal erosion. Inset, homes destroyed due to coastal erosion in Hemsby, Norfolk. Photo: Google / Denise Bradley.

Broadland Sands Holiday Park, in Corton near Lowestoft, is hoping to move 38 of its caravans further inland due to the threat of coastal erosion. Inset, homes destroyed due to coastal erosion in Hemsby, Norfolk. Photo: Google / Denise Bradley.

Archant

A Suffolk holiday park is planning to build a new caravan site further inland to save its static caravans and lodges which are at risk of falling into the sea.

St Bartholomew's Church, Corton. Photo: Google.St Bartholomew's Church, Corton. Photo: Google.

Broadland Sands Holiday Park, in Corton near Lowestoft, is hoping to move 38 of its caravans further inland to a new site just off Church Lane.

The move is said to be vital to secure the future viability of the 33-acre park which is situated in the Coastal Erosion Vulnerability Area.

And it would help future-proof a business which plays a huge role within the local tourism industry.

MORE: New project to boost employment for disadvantaged Ipswich youngsters

The planning application states the park contributes around £13m each year to the local economy.

Broadland Sands Holiday Park has submitted plans for a new caravan site in Coast Road, Corton. Photo: Google.Broadland Sands Holiday Park has submitted plans for a new caravan site in Coast Road, Corton. Photo: Google.

You may also want to watch:

As well as moving 38 of the most at risk caravans, the new site will house an additional 22 trailers - which are expected to bring another £350,000 into the area each year.

While the proposal has been recommended for approval when it comes before East Suffolk Council's North Area Planning Committee next week, it has caused some controversy as the new site will be across the road from St Bartholomew's Church - a historic Grade II* listed building.

Historic England raised concerns "due to the erosion of a rural setting which contributes to the significance of the Grade II* church".

Broadland Sands Holiday Park, in Corton near Lowestoft, is hoping to move 38 of its caravans further inland to a new site just off Church Lane. Photo: Google.Broadland Sands Holiday Park, in Corton near Lowestoft, is hoping to move 38 of its caravans further inland to a new site just off Church Lane. Photo: Google.

Corton Parish Council has not objected to the plans but did ask for clarification on a number of issues, including the route vehicles will reach the new site.

The planning application acknowledges the disruption the new site could cause for the rural area by repurposing the three acres of agricultural land but says this must be compared with the economic benefits the change would bring.

It states: "The setting of the listed building is a matter of concern, however this also needs to be weighed against the employment, economic and tourism benefits the extension would bring, and assessed against the potential loss of existing space due to coastal erosion, which would have an impact on existing employment, economic and tourism principles".

Last year coastal erosion caused devastation further up the coast in Hembsy, Norfolk, when multiple homes fell into the sea after the cliff they were built upon crumbled.

Most Read

Changing women’s state pension age - have they been badly treated?

The Ipswich branch of Women Against State Pension Inequality mark the 'national day of local action' in Ipswich in 2017. Picture: SHELLY DARWIN

Find out where and when you can see D Day Dakotas flying over Suffolk

The air armada flew over Suffolk and Essex on its way to Normandy Picture: DAKS OVER NORMANDY

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Farmland identified by developers for 2,700-home ‘garden village’ near Ipswich

The red line shows the boundary of the proposed Orwell Green garden village development - bounded by the A12, Seven Hills interchange, A14, Straight Road, Woodhouse Road and Purdis Road Picture: GLADMAN DEVELOPMENTS

Body found in search for missing 48-year-old Richard Frost

Richard Frost, 48, from Great Blakenham, has been missing since May 26 Picture: ANDY FROST

Most Read

Changing women’s state pension age - have they been badly treated?

The Ipswich branch of Women Against State Pension Inequality mark the 'national day of local action' in Ipswich in 2017. Picture: SHELLY DARWIN

Find out where and when you can see D Day Dakotas flying over Suffolk

The air armada flew over Suffolk and Essex on its way to Normandy Picture: DAKS OVER NORMANDY

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Farmland identified by developers for 2,700-home ‘garden village’ near Ipswich

The red line shows the boundary of the proposed Orwell Green garden village development - bounded by the A12, Seven Hills interchange, A14, Straight Road, Woodhouse Road and Purdis Road Picture: GLADMAN DEVELOPMENTS

Body found in search for missing 48-year-old Richard Frost

Richard Frost, 48, from Great Blakenham, has been missing since May 26 Picture: ANDY FROST

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Holiday park’s plans to put 60 caravans near Grade II* listed church before they fall into sea

Broadland Sands Holiday Park, in Corton near Lowestoft, is hoping to move 38 of its caravans further inland due to the threat of coastal erosion. Inset, homes destroyed due to coastal erosion in Hemsby, Norfolk. Photo: Google / Denise Bradley.

A14 reopens after crash involving Audi causes disruption

The crash happened near junction 57 at Nacton on the A14. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Heroic teenage first aid volunteer given key role at prestigious St Paul’s Cathedral event

Left to right, Ann Cable, (St John Ambulance chief volunteer; Abigayle Driscoll, Suffolk District Cadet of the Year; Martin Houghton-Brown, St John Ambulance chief executive. Picture: Brian Aldrich Photography

Pioneering Stowmarket farmer seeks to cut chemicals on crops as trials reach second year

Teresa Meadows, Brian Barker and Anne Bhogal at the Strategic Farm East Open Day at Lodge Farm, Westhorpe Picture; SARAH CHAMBERS

‘I want to show what I can do’ - new keeper Przybek wants to force his way into first-team picture

Ipswich Town have signed goalkeeper Adam Przybek. Picture: ITFC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists