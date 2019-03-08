Holiday park's plans to put 60 caravans near Grade II* listed church before they fall into sea

Broadland Sands Holiday Park, in Corton near Lowestoft, is hoping to move 38 of its caravans further inland due to the threat of coastal erosion. Inset, homes destroyed due to coastal erosion in Hemsby, Norfolk. Photo: Google / Denise Bradley. Archant

A Suffolk holiday park is planning to build a new caravan site further inland to save its static caravans and lodges which are at risk of falling into the sea.

St Bartholomew's Church, Corton. Photo: Google. St Bartholomew's Church, Corton. Photo: Google.

Broadland Sands Holiday Park, in Corton near Lowestoft, is hoping to move 38 of its caravans further inland to a new site just off Church Lane.

The move is said to be vital to secure the future viability of the 33-acre park which is situated in the Coastal Erosion Vulnerability Area.

And it would help future-proof a business which plays a huge role within the local tourism industry.

The planning application states the park contributes around £13m each year to the local economy.

Broadland Sands Holiday Park has submitted plans for a new caravan site in Coast Road, Corton. Photo: Google. Broadland Sands Holiday Park has submitted plans for a new caravan site in Coast Road, Corton. Photo: Google.

As well as moving 38 of the most at risk caravans, the new site will house an additional 22 trailers - which are expected to bring another £350,000 into the area each year.

While the proposal has been recommended for approval when it comes before East Suffolk Council's North Area Planning Committee next week, it has caused some controversy as the new site will be across the road from St Bartholomew's Church - a historic Grade II* listed building.

Historic England raised concerns "due to the erosion of a rural setting which contributes to the significance of the Grade II* church".

Broadland Sands Holiday Park, in Corton near Lowestoft, is hoping to move 38 of its caravans further inland to a new site just off Church Lane. Photo: Google. Broadland Sands Holiday Park, in Corton near Lowestoft, is hoping to move 38 of its caravans further inland to a new site just off Church Lane. Photo: Google.

Corton Parish Council has not objected to the plans but did ask for clarification on a number of issues, including the route vehicles will reach the new site.

The planning application acknowledges the disruption the new site could cause for the rural area by repurposing the three acres of agricultural land but says this must be compared with the economic benefits the change would bring.

It states: "The setting of the listed building is a matter of concern, however this also needs to be weighed against the employment, economic and tourism benefits the extension would bring, and assessed against the potential loss of existing space due to coastal erosion, which would have an impact on existing employment, economic and tourism principles".

Last year coastal erosion caused devastation further up the coast in Hembsy, Norfolk, when multiple homes fell into the sea after the cliff they were built upon crumbled.