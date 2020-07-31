E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

BT bid to help small firms with connectivity and cashflow

PUBLISHED: 10:04 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:04 31 July 2020

Customer paying a barista with a credit card - BT aims to help small businesses across a range of areas Picture: HERO IMAGES

Customer paying a barista with a credit card - BT aims to help small businesses across a range of areas Picture: HERO IMAGES

Copyright

Telecommunications giant BT has launched a major drive to support the East of England’s 598,000 small businesses following the coronavirus pandemic.

BT aims to help the East of England's 598,000 small businesses Picture: PIXDELUXEBT aims to help the East of England's 598,000 small businesses Picture: PIXDELUXE

Its Small Business Support Scheme aims to help firms boost connectivity including by boosting connectivity with help towards the cost of ultrafast business connections, known as an ethernet line. It will subsidise the total cost by up to £2,500 per customer.

This extends the benefits of the government’s Gigabit Broadband Voucher Scheme, which closed in May, for firms like graphic design agencies and production houses which need gigabit speeds of up to 10Gbps to send and receive rich media files.

MORE – Eco-friendly superyacht takes luxury seafaring to new level

The BT action plan also includes a commitment to pay its 4,500 small business suppliers within 30 days of being invoiced.

You may also want to watch:

It is launching bursaries for 1,000 UK tech start-ups from October for free fibre broadband and mobile bundles, and is introducing BT Halo for Business - a converged fibre broadband, mobile and digital phone line bundle for micro-businesses enabling businesses to stay better connected inside and outside of the workplace.

BT says it is also preparing to launch a new digital payments solution to help small businesses move to cashless transactions.

Jon Pollock, BT director for corporate and public sector in the East of England, said: “With small businesses accounting for more than 99% of all businesses in the East of England, they are the beating heart of our economy, high streets and communities. They deserve the support of each and every one of us to help them thrive into the future.”

New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) boss Chris Starkie welcomed the BT drive.

“Businesses across East Anglia have experienced incredibly difficult trading conditions over the past few months,” he said.

“This is a welcome and innovative scheme from BT to help local businesses. Any help to ease the pressures of cash flow, improve digital skills and make full fibre broadband more accessible is a real positive. The need for digital transformation is vital and I encourage small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to take advantage of the help on offer.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Suffolk

The latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

The transfer window opens today - here’s where Ipswich Town are at with their summer business

Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans will be working on transfers now the summer window is open . Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Suffolk

The latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

The transfer window opens today - here’s where Ipswich Town are at with their summer business

Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans will be working on transfers now the summer window is open . Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man denies burgling cottage in seaside village

Antony Doy appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hopes rise for future of RAF Mildenhall as hundreds of US airmen to remain at base

RAF Mildenhall - an American base since 1959 and scheduled to close from 2027. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Police on patrol at Stansted for World Day Against Trafficking in Persons

Essex Police and Border Force held patrols at Stansted to raise awareness of modern slavery. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Drunk headbutted Center Parcs security guard and broke his nose

The Center Parcs resort in Elveden. Picture: FILE/ IAN BURT

BT bid to help small firms with connectivity and cashflow

Customer paying a barista with a credit card - BT aims to help small businesses across a range of areas Picture: HERO IMAGES