Pub landlord says curfew is ‘another blow for the industry’ - but welcomes action on rule-breakers

Cheryl Hickman and her fellow co-owner and partner Wayne outside the Bull Inn at Barton Mills. Picture: CHERYL HICKMAN Archant

A landlord has dubbed the new 10pm curfew for pubs “another blow” for an industry already hit hard by Covid-19 - but says she welcomes tough action against venues breaking the rules.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Prime minister Boris Johnson making a statement to MPs in the House of Commons on the latest situation with the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PA WIRE Prime minister Boris Johnson making a statement to MPs in the House of Commons on the latest situation with the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PA WIRE

Prime minister Boris Johnson said all pubs, bars and restaurants can only operate a table service from this Thursday, except for takeaways.

All must close at 10pm, along with hospitality venues, while those not sat at a table to eat or drink must wear face coverings.

Mr Johnson went on to say: “In retail, leisure, tourism and other sectors, our Covid-secure guidelines will become legal obligations. Businesses will be fined and could be closed if they breach the rules.”

MORE: Pubs, bars and restaurants to close at 10pm amid Covid fears

However Cheryl Hickman, owner of The Bull at Barton Mills, said: “I’ll believe it when I see it.

“If they’re actually genuinely going to go and shut the sites that are blatantly just ignoring the rules and the laws, then that will make the ones that are doing the right thing safer and keep them open.

You may also want to watch:

“But if they leave the badly operating sites doing what they’re doing till 10pm, then we’re all going to pay the price aren’t we?

“Right now, we’re seeing a lot of people coming back and saying this is the only place they want to come because it is safe.

“The new curfew coming in is just another blow for the industry.

“I’m completely in agreement that it needs to be nipped in the bud before it gets out of control completely and utterly.

“But I just wonder what effect the curfew is going to have.

“You’ve got the businesses that care and do everything right. But you’ve got business that don’t care and this rule isn’t going to change them.

“I feel like there’s just not the police resources to shut bad premises down.

“I think it’s a bit too late. The ones that were badly behaving should have had two warnings and then you’re closed, because it’s their choice to operate in that way.”