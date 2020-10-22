‘Huge’ moment as craft brewer raises a glass to ‘exciting’ milestone
PUBLISHED: 16:03 22 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:03 22 October 2020
St Peter's Brewery
One of England’s original craft brewers is toasting its 7,000th brew.
St Peter’s Brewery near Bungay – which opened in 1996 – reached the milestone with its Plum Porter, a dark, sweet and full-bodied beer now exported all over the world.
“This is a huge moment for the brewery and the team, and a very exciting and significant achievement for the brand,” said director Hayley Oakes.
You may also want to watch:
MORE – Injured horsewoman praises surgeons as she gets to ride again after ‘incredible’ treatment
“A lot has changed since we opened in 1996, but we are proud that the quality of our premium, delicious and traditional beers has stayed the same and are enjoyed throughout the world.
St Peter’s was founded in 1996 by branding expert John Murphy, and is set in the picturesque north Suffolk countryside. Former traditional agricultural buildings by the moated St Peter’s Hall were converted to house the brewery.
It makes a range of classic English ales, available in a unique shaped oval bottle based on an eighteenth century gin bottle from Gibbstown, by the Delaware River near Philadelphia. It has been used since the brewery opened.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.