One of England’s original craft brewers is toasting its 7,000th brew.

St Peter’s Brewery near Bungay – which opened in 1996 – reached the milestone with its Plum Porter, a dark, sweet and full-bodied beer now exported all over the world.

“This is a huge moment for the brewery and the team, and a very exciting and significant achievement for the brand,” said director Hayley Oakes.

“A lot has changed since we opened in 1996, but we are proud that the quality of our premium, delicious and traditional beers has stayed the same and are enjoyed throughout the world.

St Peter’s was founded in 1996 by branding expert John Murphy, and is set in the picturesque north Suffolk countryside. Former traditional agricultural buildings by the moated St Peter’s Hall were converted to house the brewery.

It makes a range of classic English ales, available in a unique shaped oval bottle based on an eighteenth century gin bottle from Gibbstown, by the Delaware River near Philadelphia. It has been used since the brewery opened.