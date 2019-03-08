Exporting Suffolk tech firm ticks all the digital boxes

Burland Technology Solutions has been presented with the Queen's Award for Enterprise. Managing Director Richard Vass with the Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, Countess of Euston Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Burland Digital Solutions was presented with a Queen's Award for Enterprise Innovation for its exporting success by the Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, Countess of Euston.

This award is one of 201 presented nationally in 2019, and the only one to a Suffolk business this year.

The Lord Lieutenant, representing Her Majesty the Queen, said too many Suffolk businesses were reluctant to put themselves forward.

"We have many unsung heroes in Suffolk business and we want to hear from more of them.

"Once again, Suffolk celebrates business excellence and the achievement of a leading business in the county that has won The Queen's Award for Innovation.

"Today, I have great pleasure on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen, to present Burland Technology Solutions with this national award.

"The business is a leader in innovation in power distribution, with clients across the world, from Europe to Asia. The expert team, led by managing director Richard Vass, continues to pioneer new technologies and drive new business opportunities, from their base in Great Blakenham.

"It is a true Suffolk success story, in a county that is already one of the fastest growing and best connected in the UK, with many international businesses located here competing and winning in the global marketplace.

"From science and digital technology; to agriculture, financial services and engineering, Suffolk is a leader and an enterprise hub for jobs, new skills and investment.

"We are so hugely proud of Burland Technology, and of Richard and his team, in winning this prestigious Award, and in helping to inspire other businesses in Suffolk to explore the potential of winning a Queen's Award."

The Countess of Euston said it was "genius" when Mr Vass came up with ideas to solve problems that nobody else had.

He said: "We have never had a reputation for cheap products. We are not the cheapest but we want to be the best."

The company, based at Great Blakenham, exports products around the world on a daily basis, from Australia to the USA and Europe to the Middle East.

Many of its products are vital for offices, factories and data centres providing reliable power connectivity.

The Countess added: "A failure in a power chain can have disastrous financial implications on the one hand and life or death scenarios in the other.

"The integrity of the power chain in all these environments is dictated by the weakest link in the chain."

"It is reasonable to say that some 60%-70% of all the world's largest data centres running the Cloud, as well as major corporate data centres for banks' and governments' mission critical infrastructure, run on products made from this small firm in Suffolk."

The company has ten different product ranges, and hundreds of different variants, with packages and pallets being despatched daily.