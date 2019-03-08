Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Suffolk company wins a Queen's Award

PUBLISHED: 12:41 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:41 23 April 2019

Richard Vass, managing director of Burland Technology Solutions, with one of its range of products, a Smart Basics power strip. Picture: JUNGLE PR

Richard Vass, managing director of Burland Technology Solutions, with one of its range of products, a Smart Basics power strip. Picture: JUNGLE PR

Jungle PR

Every modern office has a complex range of systems including power supply, telephones and computer technology.

And that can mean a spaghetti junction of cables and a nightmare for the IT guys.

Suffolk-based Burland Technology Solutions was established by Richard Vass in 1993 to handle issues associated with power and cable management pressures for businesses.

And now this growing business, based at Great Blakenham, is to be honoured with the Queen's Award for Enterprise for Innovation.

Over the years it has launched a range of electrical products and it has been rewarded with sales growth in the UK and in overseas markets.

Turnover has been growing, year-on-year, with revenue around £5m this current year and with plans to double that figure over the next two years, according to managing director Richard Vass.

And staff numbers are up as well.

From its Ipswich offices the company manages production in Cambridgeshire, West Glamorgan, Germany and the Far East and distributes products worldwide.

Mr Vass said: “This is a huge honour and a momentous achievement to win The Queen's Award for Innovation. We have a fantastic team so this is not only a pat on the back to them but it also highlights how a Suffolk company can showcase to the UK and the world our achievements.

“The electrical sector is forever changing and from the outset we have always been innovative, forward thinking and pioneering, creating quality products which have provided solutions to workplace problems. It's fantastic to be recognised with this prestigious award for innovation.”

Products developed by Burland include the Burland Box, an above the floor power distribution system for offices and data centres, patented in 1994 and the Nuetrik 32A bayonet connector, jointly developed with Neutrik from Liechtenstein, adopted around the world as a miniature 32a power connector.

And this is not the first honour for Burland – The company won the Queen's Award for Export in 2016.

Most Read

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Woman, 65, failed to declare £86k savings while claiming benefits

Elizabeth Carroll failed to notify the DWP of a change of circumstances Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

‘They’ve watched us all season, so it was our turn to watch them’ – Lambert on making his players face the North Stand after 1-0 defeat to Swansea

Town manager Paul Lambert makes a point to the fourth official in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Families living in caravans and B&Bs for months after huge homeless rise

Kylie Goodyear with her daughter Emmie, son Leo and partner Lawrence Gilbert outside the Kingsley House Hotel, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-0 home defeat to Swansea City

Dean Gerken is beaten as the visitors break the deadlock. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Most Read

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Woman, 65, failed to declare £86k savings while claiming benefits

Elizabeth Carroll failed to notify the DWP of a change of circumstances Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

‘They’ve watched us all season, so it was our turn to watch them’ – Lambert on making his players face the North Stand after 1-0 defeat to Swansea

Town manager Paul Lambert makes a point to the fourth official in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Families living in caravans and B&Bs for months after huge homeless rise

Kylie Goodyear with her daughter Emmie, son Leo and partner Lawrence Gilbert outside the Kingsley House Hotel, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-0 home defeat to Swansea City

Dean Gerken is beaten as the visitors break the deadlock. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Dramatic photos show fire tearing through barn in night-time blaze

Fire crews tackled a large barn blaze in Washbrook near Ipswich on Easter Monday Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Two arrests after teenager stabbed in ‘targeted attack’ at Christchurch Park

The Police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Opening day wins for Copdock, Bury, Sudbury and Frinton

Matt Hunn, who marked his Copdock & OI debut with three wickets in a fine victory at Swardeston.

Who’s favourite to take over from Darcey?

Dame Darcey Bussell who has stepped down as a judge from Strictly Come Dancing: Picture (C) Ian West/PA Wire

Woman who suffered horrific injuries in car crash gears up for epic walk

Lowestoft woman Zara Dyer, who suffered serious injuries in a car crash in Grand Cayman, is set to walk from John O'Groats to Lands' End. Pictures: Mick Howes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists