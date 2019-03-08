Suffolk company wins a Queen's Award

Richard Vass, managing director of Burland Technology Solutions, with one of its range of products, a Smart Basics power strip. Picture: JUNGLE PR Jungle PR

Every modern office has a complex range of systems including power supply, telephones and computer technology.

And that can mean a spaghetti junction of cables and a nightmare for the IT guys.

Suffolk-based Burland Technology Solutions was established by Richard Vass in 1993 to handle issues associated with power and cable management pressures for businesses.

And now this growing business, based at Great Blakenham, is to be honoured with the Queen's Award for Enterprise for Innovation.

Over the years it has launched a range of electrical products and it has been rewarded with sales growth in the UK and in overseas markets.

Turnover has been growing, year-on-year, with revenue around £5m this current year and with plans to double that figure over the next two years, according to managing director Richard Vass.

And staff numbers are up as well.

From its Ipswich offices the company manages production in Cambridgeshire, West Glamorgan, Germany and the Far East and distributes products worldwide.

Mr Vass said: “This is a huge honour and a momentous achievement to win The Queen's Award for Innovation. We have a fantastic team so this is not only a pat on the back to them but it also highlights how a Suffolk company can showcase to the UK and the world our achievements.

“The electrical sector is forever changing and from the outset we have always been innovative, forward thinking and pioneering, creating quality products which have provided solutions to workplace problems. It's fantastic to be recognised with this prestigious award for innovation.”

Products developed by Burland include the Burland Box, an above the floor power distribution system for offices and data centres, patented in 1994 and the Nuetrik 32A bayonet connector, jointly developed with Neutrik from Liechtenstein, adopted around the world as a miniature 32a power connector.

And this is not the first honour for Burland – The company won the Queen's Award for Export in 2016.