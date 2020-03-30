E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Bury Christmas Fayre falls victim to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 15:13 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:18 30 March 2020

The Christmas Fayre in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Christmas Fayre in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

This year’s Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre has been cancelled because of the coronavirus crisis.

West Suffolk Council announced today the market would not be taking place as it needed to deploy staff who would normally be working on its planning and preparation to concentrate on work to beat the virus.

The council said the decision followed instructions from the Government not to tie up public and emergency services in events so that they can concentrate on prioritising COVID-19 actions.

More than 130,000 visitors are attracted to the Christmas Fayre and the planning work which needs to be carried out now requires a tremendous amount of input from public services.

The council said it was unclear whether despite being so late in the year the event could have been held.

John Griffiths, the leader of West Suffolk Council, said: “We know how popular the fayre is and it is with a heavy heart we have taken this decision.

“But in the circumstances, and when you see events like the Olympics being postponed, it is the right one.

“Planning for the Christmas Fayre is a massive task and much has to be planned or booked now.

“Postponing it this year means we and our emergency service partners can continue to concentrate on helping our businesses and communities through this difficult time.

“It also means that we can free up resources to not only help residents and businesses across West Suffolk who are facing hardships now but also in their economic recovery down the road.

“We understand many may be disappointed, but this really is the sensible way forward to ensure we focus on helping our businesses and emergency services to weather the current challenges brought by the pandemic.

“It will also hopefully put us all in a better position, come Christmas, to celebrate and help businesses in Bury St Edmunds and throughout West Suffolk make the most of the festive season.”

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

What changes might we see after after coronavirus?

A man in Ipswich wears a face mask to ward off coronavirus - how might life be different once the pandemic is over? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

'I told my concerns to Marcus' – Ian Milne opens up on messy McCarthy exit and ill-fated Paul Hurst era

Former Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne has been reflecting on the departure of Mick McCarthy (right) and Paul Hurst's short spell in charge. Photos: Archant

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

