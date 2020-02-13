E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Tech company scores deal with Ipswich Town U23s

PUBLISHED: 16:09 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:32 13 February 2020

Lee O’Neil, left, general manager of football operations and Academy director for Ipswich Town FC, left, Andrew Stevens, chief executive officer of CNet Training, Sarah Parks, director of marketing and communications at CNet Training, and Rosie Richardson, director of sales at Ipswich Town FC. Picture: STEVEN GARDINER/ITFC

Lee O'Neil, left, general manager of football operations and Academy director for Ipswich Town FC, left, Andrew Stevens, chief executive officer of CNet Training, Sarah Parks, director of marketing and communications at CNet Training, and Rosie Richardson, director of sales at Ipswich Town FC. Picture: STEVEN GARDINER/ITFC

Steven Gardiner

A Bury St Edmunds company has been unveiled as the new sponsors of Ipswich Town FC Under 23s.

Technical education company CNet Training has agreed a year deal that will see their name on the U23s shirts as well as becoming Ipswich Town Academy partners until the summer of 2022.

Rosie Richardson, the club's director of sales, said: "We are delighted to be working with CNet Training over the next three years.

"Not only will they feature on the front of the U23s' team shirts, CNet will have branding located around the stadium and will also feature on the Club's Honesty Flags, a new initiative where we will supply children in the Family Enclosure with flags to wave to support the team at home games."

Andrew Stevens, chief executive of CNet, added: "CNet Training has a long association with local football and this is an extension to our commitment to supporting the game.

"We enjoy being involved with the club and the academy, they really do support their players as they progress and blossom into future stars. "But, this is not just about company branding for CNet, we are keen to give back to the community so we're scoping plans to work closer with the academy to allow players to also learn about the digital infrastructure sector and further expand their skills into network cable installation, a sector that has many career opportunities and a skills shortage.

"With more new knowledge and skills under an Academy scholar's belt, it will allow them more choices for their future career as and when they may need it."

Based at Park Farm business centre, CNet specialises in technical education within the digital infrastructure industry.

Founded in 1996 it works with the world's leading trade associations and industry bodies and has won a number of international industry awards.

