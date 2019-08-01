Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50
Poll

Bury's first - and last - independent sports shop closes its doors

01 August, 2019 - 11:30
Intersport owner Ian Dalrymple outside his former Whiting Street shop Picture: ARCHANT

Intersport owner Ian Dalrymple outside his former Whiting Street shop Picture: ARCHANT

An independent sports shop in Bury St Edmunds - the first and last of its kind in the town - has closed its doors.

Intersport previously traded from a town centre base in Whiting Street but moved to a unit on the Moreton Hall estate last year.

The shop closed yesterday, marking the end of an era for the store after decades of trading in Bury.

Owner Ian Dalrymple is retiring after the year's lease on the Chamberlayne Road shop expired.

MORE: Intersport quits Bury St Edmunds town centre

Mr Dalrymple has previously lobbied MPs for a review into the introduction of an internet trading tax.

Speaking to the EADT in 2013, he said: "It would mean there's a parity of overheads between online retailer and high street retailer.

"At the moment it is disproportionate. I couldn't possibly sell goods at the retail value that an online supplier has, because he doesn't have the overheads I have. I've got staff to pay, business rates to pay and I've got business rent to pay."

He added: "We don't want to see boarded-up shops with 'To let' signs everywhere. We want to see the high street buzzing because it is the heart of the community."

MORE: Call for 'internet trading tax'

Most Read

Holiday park which folded owing investors millions still empty – but new owners confident of success

The park appeared empty of guests Picture: ANDREW HIRST

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Five-year-old boy taken to hospital after car crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

Man, 20, caught with 100 indecent images of children on phone

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Holiday park which folded owing investors millions still empty – but new owners confident of success

The park appeared empty of guests Picture: ANDREW HIRST

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Five-year-old boy taken to hospital after car crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

Man, 20, caught with 100 indecent images of children on phone

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Town set to sign defender Wilson after trial

James Wilson has made three appearances for Ipswich Town as a trialist. Photo: Steve Waller

Jury expected to retire in trial of pair accused of kicking and punching man

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Bury’s first – and last – independent sports shop closes its doors

Intersport owner Ian Dalrymple outside his former Whiting Street shop Picture: ARCHANT

Teen caught on stolen motorbike after Gumtree seller’s shed burgled

A Honda CRF motorbike similar to the one stolen from the gardan shed of an Ipswich resident Picture: BRUCE BENEDICT

Terror suspect who caused evacuation of 60 homes has police detention extended

A reduced cordon remains in place on Normanshurst Close in Lowestoft on Monday, July 29. PHOTO: Reece Hanson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists