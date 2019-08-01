Poll

Bury's first - and last - independent sports shop closes its doors

Intersport owner Ian Dalrymple outside his former Whiting Street shop Picture: ARCHANT

An independent sports shop in Bury St Edmunds - the first and last of its kind in the town - has closed its doors.

Intersport previously traded from a town centre base in Whiting Street but moved to a unit on the Moreton Hall estate last year.

The shop closed yesterday, marking the end of an era for the store after decades of trading in Bury.

Owner Ian Dalrymple is retiring after the year's lease on the Chamberlayne Road shop expired.

Mr Dalrymple has previously lobbied MPs for a review into the introduction of an internet trading tax.

Speaking to the EADT in 2013, he said: "It would mean there's a parity of overheads between online retailer and high street retailer.

"At the moment it is disproportionate. I couldn't possibly sell goods at the retail value that an online supplier has, because he doesn't have the overheads I have. I've got staff to pay, business rates to pay and I've got business rent to pay."

He added: "We don't want to see boarded-up shops with 'To let' signs everywhere. We want to see the high street buzzing because it is the heart of the community."

